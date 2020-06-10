Business Spotlight: Lovango Rum Bar is Open!

Lovango Rum Bar is finally open for business! We highlighted this new venue back in December which was scheduled for a grand opening the weekend of March 21st. For obvious reasons, this was pushed back.

They have been open on and off for takeout throughout the pandemic and Stay-At-Home orders so I can say I’ve been lucky enough to try their amazing Neapolitan style pizza in the meantime. But they are now open for full-service!

In addition to a great visual appeal on the delicious pizzas (with perfect crust in my opinion!) and GIANT charcuterie boards, Lovango Rum Bar offers nearly 200 different types of rum. Including their own signature light and dark rums which are used in their rum-based cocktails on a menu designed by master mixologist, Will Forsythe.

Can’t decide on a rum? No problem! They offer flights of rum on an attractive hand-crafted board. It’s a great presentation and experience that allows you to start sampling the large selection they have to offer behind the bar.

Now, let me tell you about this bar….It is absolutely stunning.

Locally carpentered wooden shelves frame the bottles of rum with a backsplash reminiscent of aqua mermaid scales with a shimmery finish. A stunning contrast to the otherwise dark grey interior. The bar top itself stretches the length of most of the dining area and is made out of distressed copper that resembles an aerial satellite picture of the Caribbean Sea.

The inside of Lovango Rum Bar has a great ambiance with Steve Simonsen’s videos of mermaids, fire dancers and Mocko Jumbies on the large screens and a beautiful copper still behind glass in the corner. A stage setup near the patio doors with full concert lighting and sound equipment promise a good time now that we are able to have live music again!

If you’re looking for some Caribbean blues and sunshine, head out to the patio that overlooks the Cruz Bay waterfront. Take in the view and the boats slowly moving in and out of the harbor with a rum drink or a glass of wine in your hand and enjoy a sunset serenade. The venue hopes to have live music scheduled for the evenings inside and during sunset on the patio outside Tuesday through Saturday.

Check out Lovango Rum Bar, located above Dr!nk St. John and Low Key Watersports, next time you are on island! They are open Tuesday through Saturday with dinner service from 4-9PM and bar service from 4-11PM. Due to capacity restrictions, reservations are HIGHLY recommended. Reserve your table today!