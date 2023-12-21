Quiet Mon Pub has officially closed the gate for the final time after 26 incredible years. Many locals, tourists, and businesses have posted their goodbyes on social media. On Wednesday, country music star Kenny Chesney posted a goodbye of his own, which included a video of him singing inside of QMP as a tribute.
3 thoughts on “Kenny Chesney Says Goodbye To Quiet Mon Pub”
WOW….What an Honor Kelly and team
That’s a great video. Will miss that place. Land owners greed!!
Having been coming to STJ since 1978, there has been a lot of changes, good & bad, remember well when this place opened, have made a stop there each time we have returned.
So it will go the way of the “Kite” that at one time sat along the north shore coast.
Thankful for the many memories both have played in my book on life.