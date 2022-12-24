fbpx
Happy Holidays From St. John!

Merry Christmas!  Happy Hannukah!  And a Joyous Kwanza to you all!  We hope you will enjoy this collection of photos from some of your favorite people and places in Love City…A holiday card, if you will, straight from St. John to you!

The tree was lit on December 13 during the Governor’s Childrens Christmas Party

 

Slim Man’s Beloved Christmas Light Display- Thank you Slim, for spreading that holiday cheer!

 

The Windmill Bar

 

Dulce Vita Sails

 

St. John Brewers – The Tap Room

 

Sun Dog Cafe- Thank you Michael and Barbie for a FANTASTIC prom and holiday party on December 17!

 

Sailing Asante

 

Johnny Lime

 

Colombo’s Smoothies

Maho Crossroads
Rum Hut

 

Provisions
CoCo Jim’s

 

Flyaway Charters

 

Shaibu’s Island Oasis Chefs

 

Connections

 

Nella’s Lounge

 

The Roti King!
Salt Deck

 

Caravan Gallery

 

Shambles

 

Tap & Still

 

Dave & Jerry’s Island Steakhouse

 

Drink St. John
Lovango Rum Bar & Distillery

 

The Beach Bar
Woody’s

 

High Tide

 

Steve Simonsen Photography
Steve Simonsen Photography (The cover image is also Steve’s!)

HAPPY HOLIDAYS EVERYONE!

A HUGE Holiday thank you to Hannah Eckert (pictured at center below) for collecting most of the magical holiday photos for me.  She drove around St. John for several days with a bag full of holiday gear in order to snap these pics for all of us.  Cheers to you sweet Hannah!

Happy Holidays From St. John! 29

