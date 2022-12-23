Caneel Bay Beach Club at Honeymoon Opens on Monday!

Good Morning, Good Morning! And Happy Fri-YAY before Christmas! Everyone ready for the holiday weekend? Yeah, me neither, I’m last-minute scrambling over here 🙂 I do, however, just absolutely love this time of year. St. John has been bustling with residents and visitors filled with holiday cheer and there have been SO many awesome events going on. But this year, the holiday season is even more exciting on St. John. Because there is a ton of news in Love City business land. And today I want to share with you some sneak peeks from the Caneel Bay Beach Club which will finally be opening this Monday!

I have been invited to take two trips out to the new beach club on Honeymoon over the past week and a half. The first was with a dear friend and mentor, Ian Samuel, who has been assisting leaseholder, Mark Snyder, with the execution of his vision for the Caneel Bay Beach Club: Bringing back the Caneel Bay Resort vibe to the property.

We acknowledge nature’s beautiful and delicate gift of a location while offering classic indulgences during your experience in this unique beach setting. – Caneel Bay Beach Club Website

Ian showed me around through the ready-to-open property that had just been waiting on permits, which he had obtained earlier that afternoon. “Well, what’s next?” I asked him.

He invited me to bring some friends and come out last Sunday as a “birthday gift” to enjoy an afternoon in one of their lovely cabanas and meet the staff. I, of course, agreed that was a great idea 😉

First, I want to say that when we walked up to the property on Sunday afternoon, we were greeted with smiling faces and warm hugs by many former Caneel Bay employees who were proudly wearing the petroglyph inspired logo on their white polo shirts once again.

It was a breath of fresh air. The service ALL DAY was top notch!

Manager of the Caneel Bay Beach Club, Wednesday Rostad, greeted us upon arrival and gave us a quick tour of the gift shop, the beautifully renovated bathrooms and new outdoor shower area before leading us to our cabana at the far end of the beach.

By the time I finished taking photos of the amenities, my friends were lounging in the lovely couches in the shade of our cabana, placing their drink orders and enjoying the cool towelettes that are provided for all Beach Club cabana guests. Additionally, plush beach towels and a cooler stocked with a premium bottle of Island Hope wine and water were waiting for us when we arrived and will be provided for all cabana guests.

That was just a snippet of the incredible preview that we were fortunate enough to have last weekend. And I’m sure you’re now asking the same of me that I asked of Ian…So, what’s next?

Well, they are currently transitioning through the weekend with a “soft opening” of sorts. The shuttles from Caneel Bay, which are $6 one way, are currently operating through the weekend for the general public. And Caneel Bay Beach Club is offering hourly chair rentals for walk up guests which include a beach towel and still or sparkling water for the length of time you are enjoying the space.

Throughout the soft opening weekend, the bar is open and serving non-alcoholic libations and mocktails. But on Monday, guests will be able to enjoy the full experience!

You know how I have mentioned that Caneel Bay Beach Club will be a plastic free zone? Well, they are using these AMAZING recyclable aluminum solo cups for all of their beverages in lieu of plastic that could wind up as accidental turtle snacks in the sea! While we are on the subject of environment, their solution to water service is a self-distilling water machine that pours still or sparkling water on tap. Which is served in unlimited quantities to all Beach Club guests.

A few pieces of additional information I wanted to share with you…

Outside coolers will be prohibited on the shuttle. You are welcome to hike or boat in with them to enjoy the public beach area, but they will not be allowed in the Beach Club area. Just like a normal restaurant, you can’t bring outside food or beverage in.

Eventually, walk up food and beverage services for boaters and hikers will be available in the dining area.

There are several ways to enjoy the Caneel Bay Beach Club…you can rent a chair for an hour, or for the day. You can rent a cabana for a day of luxury to enjoy with your friends and/or family. Or you can simply grab a drink at the bar, take a peek in the gift shop and enjoy the view with the sand on your feet and the sun on your face. You can find out more about reserving the chairs, cabanas, concierge services and shuttle tickets (limited amount daily) on the Caneel Bay Beach Club’s website which is currently live and accepting reservations.

I hope that all of you get the opportunity to venture out to Honeymoon; be it by hike, by boat or by shuttle. And breathe in the vibe of what Caneel Bay once was. The entire staff was a breath of fresh air, the service friendly and prompt and it felt like we had never left that place and time that now feels like so long ago. So many of them had joyful stories of working at Caneel Bay Resort themselves or stories of their family members who had carried that torch before them. It was sentimental, to say the least.