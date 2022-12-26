Where to be When the Ball Drops: New Year’s Eve Festivities on St. John

Good Morning, Good Morning! And a happy last year of 2022 to all of you! Katie is filling in for me while Teddy and I head out for a term charter over the next week, and I want to extend a HUGE thank you to her. But I wanted to get all of you updated on the New Year’s Eve happenings on St. John before we shove off!

The festivities do not stop here on St. John during the month of December. They actually culminate, on New Year’s Eve, in an island wide celebration of things past in the old year and things to come in the new. Start your New Year off right by toasting the old from the sunset viewing point of your choice. Or, in the words of a friend of mine, “The Big Ball Drop.” 🙂

After sunset, enjoy some incredible dining at one of your favorite St. John establishments…If you don’t have reservations yet, start calling around now! A few St. John restaurants have posted their holiday menus as follows-

It looks like, from their online reservation systems, ZoZo’s at Caneel Bay, Extra Virgin Bistro and 18.64 the Restaurant are all booked solid. But it never hurts to call and ask about cancellations! The Terrace, as of Saturday, had a few seats left and Lime Inn had some early seating options left on their online reservation system as well.

Lovango Resort + Beach Club is hosting a New Year’s Eve celebration under the stars that includes an all you can eat buffet featuring the following menu.

Now, their St. John ferries to and from the resort are completely booked up for the evening. But, they do have a few mooring balls available if you wanted to charter a private vessel for an incredible evening! Additionally, the Beach Club and waterfront dining options would be a great way to spend New Year’s Day!

Ok, now on to those New Year’s Eve (Old Year’s Night) parties that St. John is known for!

Salty Mongoose- If you are staying in Coral Bay and don’t want to deal with a lengthy drive after your NYE celebration, head over to Salty Mongoose to see St. John’s own Mother Goat perform from 9PM-1AM. These guys never cease to amaze me with their funky music and interesting antics (and costumes!). So, get out to the Goose to ring in 2023 with Mother Goat!

Lovango Rum Bar- Lovango Rum Bar and Distillery will be hosting a VIP event so that you can take in the festivities on the street below from the patio above it. The limited number of tickets will ensure guests plenty of space, quick access to drinks, the Times Square NYE party on the big screen and a bird’s eye view of the celebration in the most bustling corner of Cruz Bay on New Year’s Eve. Tickets include a pour your own prosecco table, an open bar with specialty drink menu, a late night buffet from 11PM-1AM featuring pizza, sweets and snacks and costume accessories for you to ring in 2023 in a festive way! A limited number of tickets are available here at $200 per person plus gratuity.

The Beach Bar is ALWAYS a huge part, if not the epicenter, of the New Year’s festivities on St. John and this year they are throwing a HUGE party! Miss Fairchild is returning to Love City to ring in 2023 ON the beach with satellite bars and all of your favorite Beach Bartenders. Miss Fairchild is an act NOT to be missed and it has been YEARS since they were here on St. John. So, no matter where you spend the midnight hour, be sure to stop by and give them a listen!

Dr!nk St. John- This celebration needs NO introduction! Starting with Motu many moons ago, this waterfront location has boasted an incredible New Year’s Eve celebration throughout the years. One that is absolutely not to be missed! Mingle from the street to the beach to the bar with champagne toasts all around. This year they will be closing the road once again and hosting two DJ’s with a satellite bar on the street. For the main bar, they are selling VIP tickets with a VERY limited number left available! The tickets are $150 per person and include an open bar with a Winter Wonderland theme (snow machines!) and the Times Square party on the big screens behind the bar!

I wish to all of you a safe, healthy and happy end to 2022 and beginning to 2023. See you next year!