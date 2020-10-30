Halloween Weekend Tricks, Treats, Moko Jumbies, and Movies

Covid-19 has provided more than its share of disappointments this year. And let’s face it – we could all use a moment of silence to grieve this year’s absence of the famous/infamous Skinny Legs Halloween Party and Costume Contest.

But don’t despair! We’re here to share a couple of fun Halloween options for you this weekend!

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 30, 2020

Concoct a bootiful or spooktacular Halloween costume and head over to Coral Bay tonight for a socially-distanced Night at the Haunted Drive-In, hosted by St. John Land Conservancy and Eccentric Drive-In.

The gates will open at the Coral Bay Ball Field at 5:30 pm. The children’s movie of the night is Box Trolls , showing at 6:30 pm. The adult feature film is It Chapter 2 showing at 8:00 pm.

Ticket price per movie is $10.00 for adults and $5.00 for children (ages 6-13 years; age 5 years and under are free).

The concession stand will be open, with beer and wine proceeds donated to the St. John Land Conservancy, a crucial non-profit organization established for the protection of the historic and natural beauty of St. John lands. For more information or to make a donation, click here.

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 31, 2020

In Susannaberg on Centerline Road, across the street from Canines, Cats, and Critters, St. John’s Classic Outdoor Entertainment is featuring a Halloween Party and Movie Night.

From 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm, Adults and kiddos can dress in costume and trick (and trunk!)-or-treat from their car or sitting area.

One of our favorite Moko Jumbies will be available for free photo opportunities, and a petting zoo featuring all sorts of critters, including rabbits and peacocks, will also be part of the festivities. For those walking in or driving in, admission to the Halloween Party is $5.00 per person.

Family-friendly movies start with Happy Halloween, Scooby Doo at 6:45 pm, followed by The Witches at 8:45 pm. If you’re in need of a Halloween horror fix, Tales from the Hood-3 will be shown on Sunday, November 1st at 6:45 pm.

Admission price per movie is $10.00 per adult, and $5.00 per child.

Masks are required at both events, and should cover the nose and mouth without leaving gaps around the face. The USVI Department of Health will be contacting Halloween event planners to provide community-specific advice regarding Halloween parties and trick-or-treating events. Their goal is to ensure that those who attend these events do so in a safe and responsible way. “We are still in the midst of a pandemic,” said Health Commissioner Justa Encarnacion, “and we have to change the way we celebrate.”

I don’t know about you, but Halloween seems a little unnecessary this year, given that we’ve all been wearing masks and eating candy for the past seven months!

Happy Halloween, everybody!