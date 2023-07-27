Environmental Impact Meeting Happening Saturday

The Environmental Protection Agency will be on island this Saturday and they want to hear from you.



Coral Bay Community Council will be a hosting a meeting with the EPA and the Department of Planning and Natural Resources to discuss the environmental impacts on Coral Bay. The event will be at Our Place community park on Saturday, July 29th from 4-7pm.

At this meeting, they are planning to discuss important topics including smoke from the BVI incinerator and landfill burns, managing drinking water and treating wastewater, managing stormwater to protect the bays and roads, and Summers’ End megayacht marina permit applications.

These topics are extremely important to our community and I am so happy that the CBCC is putting this event together in such an approachable manner. These organizations will be providing updates and background information on projects and will hopefully be able to alleviate some uncertainty.

The Coral Bay Community Council’s mission is to serve the community by Protecting the environment, Improving Infrastructure, Supporting Education, Encouraging Social Progress, and Planning for Appropriate Low-impact Development. For more information on how to get involved visit the CBCC’s website.



