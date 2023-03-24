Community Park Now Open in Coral Bay

Last month, “Our Place” opened to the public in Coral Bay, bridging the gap for community spaces on island.



Organizers held a fish fry on February 22nd. They estimated that a few hundred people came through the open house to tour the facility and enjoy a meal with their neighbors.

Our Place creator Beverly Melius has seen a need for an educational and recreational space in Coral Bay for quite some time. Since the closing of the Guy Benjamin School and the destruction of the basketball court at the Moravian Church, this need has become significant.

Our Place can be found at your first left turn from Centerline after you leave Coral Bay, making it an easily walkable location near the bus stop.

In this short amount of time, community members have already scheduled group art classes, weekly meetings, and going away parties. The space is complete with picnic tables, electricity, a growing library, a restroom, and refrigeration/freezer options.

In addition to the structure that has already been built, there are also plans to build a basketball court, a playground, and storage space so that people hosting classes can keep their supplies safe instead of hauling them back and forth.

Our Place has established nonprofit status under the name The Walker Center Corporation and is grateful for any support.

If you are interested contributing, please send donations to:

The Walker Center Corporation

15628 Lower Carolina

St. John, VI 00830

If you are not in a spot to contribute financially, consider volunteering as a tutor. Our Place is hoping to establish free tutoring options for local students.

If you have any questions or suggestions, please direct them to Patricia Fisk via email at [email protected] or by phone at 508-564-0230.



To stay up to date on events, follow Our Place – St. John on Facebook and Instagram.





