Concordia Eco Resort is Open For Business!

Good Morning, Good Morning! I have some GREAT news for you all this morning! This week, a flood of posts from the beautiful eco resort that overlooks Salt Pond hit Facebook. Signifying that Concordia Eco Resort has finally made a recovery from the damage and disrepair caused by Hurricane Irma in 2017. And it looks absolutely incredible!

Founded in the 1970’s, Concordia Eco Resort was a thriving off the beaten track escape for those in search of simple lodgings with easy access to Mother Nature for decades prior to the impact of the 2017 storms. Like many popular accommodations damaged at that time (Caneel Bay & Cinnamon Bay Campground), Concordia sat empty and broken for the first few years. But, it seems that they are now fully open for business with some amazing new features and renovations!

Now, the resort announced in April that they had a few tents repaired and ready to rent. But, yesterday, the following announcement was posted:

The pool, gift shop, front office, 17 tents and 8 studio units are ready and improved. The restaurant is set to open very very soon. In 2022 we will be rebuilding the remaining 7 tented units with improvements and finishing all the suite near the pool. – Concordia Eco Resort

If you are looking for primitive and affordable, yet comfortable, accommodations with walking access to trails and beaches, these awesome treehouse style “tents” on the South East side of St. John are worthy of checking out. Many of them sleep up to six and start at only $99/night!

They also have opened eight studio units that all have ocean views, two queen beds, a kitchenette, and private bathroom. The studio units sleep four and start at $169 per night.

And each and every guest on property, regardless of your pick for sleeping quarters, will enjoy a pool with this view!

I, personally, am super excited for the restaurant to re-open so I can get out there to enjoy the views and check out the new menu! If you find yourself out near Salt Pond or Lameshur, stop by and wish the team a hearty congratulations. I’m sure it has been a long four years for those of them out there struggling to rebuild! And check out their website for reservation information and updates.

PSA- I’m sure a lot of you have Cinnamon questions after reading this post…I’ll be updating you on the beloved North Shore campground next week 🙂