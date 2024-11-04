Business Spotlight: Colombo’s Smoothies Now Selling Fresh, Locally-Grown Greens from Love City Fresh!

Colombo’s Smoothies, your island stop for refreshing drinks and and quick healthy bites, is excited to offer fresh, locally-grown kale and arugula from Love City Fresh! They are offering kale and arugula for $12 per 4oz bag.

Love City Fresh operates a unique hydroponic farm just up the hill from Colombo’s, nestled in a converted shipping container. Hydroponic farming is “an alternative farming method that grows plants without the use of soil. Instead, plants’ roots are submerged in nutrient-rich water that provides the plants with all the nourishment they need.”

This innovative approach ensures that the kale and arugula get all their essential nutrients through a water mixture, while powerful LEDs provide light energy. The farm is equipped with a smart climate control system, which can be remotely monitored and managed through an app, creating the ideal growing environment even in St. John’s tropical climate.

The greens are the same as what you will find in various food and beverages at Colombo’s, as well as dishes at other restaurants on island like the popular Kale Caesar Salad at Lovango Rum Bar.

Colombo’s is located at the intersection of Centerline and North Shore Rd, and open daily from 8am-3pm. Be sure to stop by Colombo’s to pick up a bag and support local agriculture!