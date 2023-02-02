Caneel Bay Update: NPS Narrows Public Comment Scope to Two Options

Good Morning, Good Morning! It has been a LONG time since we did a proper Caneel Bay update. And with the window closing rapidly on the expiration of the Retained Use Estate (the RUE is the 40-year Rockefeller contract) it is good to see some new traction on the part of the National Park Service (NPS) in these hopefully dwindling months of Caneel Bay Acquisitions, Inc. (CBAI) control of the once thriving resort property. We probably won’t have any true answers about the next steps at Caneel Bay until the NPS makes their decision based on this final round of public comments (Spring 2023). But this is one of the final steps on narrowing the scope of what’s next. And NPS is on the hunt for more community input to add to this important decision-making process.

Additionally, you can take a peek at the following websites and articles to get yourself up to speed:

Before I get too far into the nitty gritty on these two new options that are the results of feedback from the first public comment period held in September and October of 2022, I want to run through the absolute importance of weighing in with your viewpoint. And doing it in a way that makes an impact.

I spoke with Executive Director of Friends of Virgin Islands National Park (Friends VINP), Tonia Lovejoy, yesterday to get her take on these options and her personal opinions on what her perfect world at this beautiful property would look like. She really opened my eyes to the importance of this public comment process that we are currently in. And I wanted to share her thoughts with you all as well before we head to the airwaves to submit our statements.

First, these public comment sessions are regulated by the National Environmental Protection Act (NEPA). Signed into law by former President Nixon in 1970, this was the first environmental regulation to come into play on a Federal level and is known in some circles as the “Magna Carta” of environmental law. For our purposes, I’ll keep this brief:

So, citizen involvement. That’s where we are with this public comment period that is federally mandated. And do you know what NEPA requires following this process? That EVERY single comment made during this cyber (and snail mail!) gathering of community thoughts and visions is read and documented. Neat huh?

Tonia also told me to remind all of you, and myself, that this isn’t a vote. It’s not an “I want Option A” type of situation. But instead a “Why do I want option A?” scenario.

“They are looking for specific critiques or concrete recommendations based on experience,” Tonia told me.

She went on to explain that buzz words and thoughtful solutions or concerns would be more heavily weighted and taken into account. Keep it specific to highlight the positive or negative impacts within each action you do, or do not, side with. In short (in my very longwinded way), this is not something we should just sit down and write. This is the final public comment period before a decision will be made, one way or another, about the fate of the Caneel Bay property. So, we need to do our due diligence to get it right. And our opinions need to be clearly stated and well balanced with the thought of environmental concerns, cultural resources (the history of this land that has never been fully investigated!) and the community (visitors too) of St. John and the Virgin Islands as a whole in mind. Not just that you want the old Caneel Bay back 😉

Ok, so, these are the two options:

Alternative A- No Action

Upon expiration of the RUE on September 30, 2023, the NPS would assume management responsibility of the Caneel Bay area and would not issue any permit, lease, or concession contract to reestablish overnight use or provide resort-style services. Any existing Commercial Use Authorizations (CUA) would be allowed to continue to operate at the Caneel Bay area until the expiration date noted on the existing permit. The NPS would minimally restore the site to allow for safe access by visitors through existing roads and trails, including safe access to beaches. The NPS would not provide visitor services, including overnight lodging at the Caneel Bay area under the no-action alternative. – NPS Caneel Bay Area Redevelopment and Management Environmental Assessment Newsletter

Option B- (this is the NPS preferred Alternative)- Redevelopment

Aims to balance enhanced public access, recreational opportunities, resource protection, and park operational efficiency while reestablishing an overnight experience on a portion of the original RUE that is consistent with the landscape as envisioned by Laurance Rockefeller. Alternative B also identifies two potential locations for future community spaces where residents, overnight guests, and Park visitors could more directly experience the local culture of St. John and the U.S. Virgin Islands.- NPS Caneel Bay Area Redevelopment and Management Environmental Assessment Newsletter

Ok, so they both sound like there is going to be public access, right? I guess they heard that portion in the first round of comments 🙂

If you break it down however, the real choice we need to make is do we support the redevelopment for overnight accommodations at Caneel? Or not?

Because, in theory, either route they go, there will still be public access and the possibility of future community areas, concessions agreements, and so on. Either way, we are going to have public access to some of Caneel Bay. Which, in my mind, sounds incredible.

Tonia and I started dream weaving over the phone yesterday. Regardless of the direction things go, I asked her what her perfect Caneel looked like. And I am not, out of discretion, going to get into all the details, but there were ideas being thrown around by us both that I’m sure are not original to this one-hour phone conversation…But they sound kinda cool, right?

A public parking area for other beaches with shuttle service.

Community gardens (Food sustainability would be neat, right?)

A FULL history of Caneel Bay museum (from the Taino to the plantations to the Rockefellers to today)

A community theater

A cultural museum

A few high-end restaurants and shops in addition to a local food vendor village

Picnic Pavilions for celebrations and gatherings

Marine services

Cultural demonstrations and educational tours at the ruins (Think Annaberg)

Live music and artist demonstrations

And, of the utmost importance: Anything done on this property needs to preserve and protect the environmental and cultural resources that exist on this incredibly historic land.

These are all things to think about as you weigh in with your own voice. What can this land do for St. John and her residents, generational Virgin Islanders and visitors (again with the well balanced/all-inclusive talk)?

But this environmental clean-up is going to take a lot of time. And a lot more resources. Both human and fiscal. And, in my mind, NPS might not have the capacity to get it done (that’s an opinion). So, an outside developer for overnight accommodations could be the answer to accelerating the cleanup problem.

If Alternative B is the choice, we have no weigh in on the competitive bid that could go out to ANY developer who is interested in taking on the risk when the Request for Proposal (RFP) goes out this summer. But we do have the opportunity now, to weigh in on the “specs” of what we each individually believe should be a standard for overnight accommodations at the future Caneel Bay. Think sustainability, community impact, employee housing, visitor access and parking and what TYPE of lodging you would want to see there.

There is no shortage of luxury accommodations on St. John with a thriving high-end villa rental market. Cinnamon is already providing an eco-tourism/camping situation. What type of lodging (think somewhere in the middle) have you seen or experienced that would fit into this incredible environment? What would appeal to overnight visitors from all walks of life (not just the 1%)? I do not say these things to sway you necessarily. But more so to urge you to think outside the box of what has been done, what is currently being done and what, if the world was your oyster as an experienced visitor, resident or Virgin Islander, is your perfect future for this incredibly important land.

So, with all of this in mind, I urge you to make your educated, well-balanced voice of experience heard during this public comment period that ends on February 20.

Go the NPS site to submit your comment online by February 20.

OR, you can snail mail or hand deliver your comments with a postmark no later than February 20:

Caneel Bay Redevelopment and Management Plan c/o Superintendent Nigel Fields 1300 Cruz Bay Creek St. John, VI 00830.

If you would like more information or have questions before submitting your opinion, there several in-person public meetings that will take place over the next few weeks: