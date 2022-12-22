Business Spotlight: Sonic Charters Expands Offerings with New Boats and BVI Trips

Sonic Charters, a family owned and St. Thomas based company, has expanded their fleet and their charter destinations this season just in time for the holidays! This charter company, established in 2013, was formed by Morgan and Carrie Locke (And named for their pup Sonic!), after they migrated from St. Croix to St. Thomas in 2009. When they started, Sonic was just a four-year-old pup! And now their furry friend, and their business, have grown for nearly ten years and Sonic’s namesake company has expanded, in that time, from one boat to six! And they are venturing into the British Virgin Islands once again as well!

After moving to St. Thomas and establishing themselves in 2009, Morgan, originally from St. Croix, and Carrie, originally of Baltimore, were able to create Sonic Charters and purchase their first boat in 2013; a 32’ Intrepid center console with trademarked dive door access and great seating arrangements. A quick success, they added two more 31’ center console boats in 2014 and 2015 to round out their fleet.

In 2016, hearing requests from guests for a more luxury option, they added a 50’ Sea Ray Sundancer for guests seeking a little more comfort (Pictured at the top of the article).

Like all residents of St. Thomas and St. John, Hurricane Irma took a toll on the charter industry but with some luck on their side, Sonic’s fleet survived both hurricanes unscathed and were able to resume operations shortly after the storms, albeit at a slower pace.

Fast forward to today, Sonic Charters now offers six different day charter experiences in the US and British Virgin Islands. Choose from two different sizes of center console boats (32’ Intrepid and 2 x 37’ Intrepid), a spacious Sea Ray or a luxurious 58’ Princess yacht.

This winter Sonic has added a 45’ Lagoon sailing catamaran in which they will be offering the same luxury options as their powerboats for those who are more interested in the sailing experience. If you are interested in a luxurious catamaran experience, please email Morgan and Carrie directly to find out more!

In addition (and due to popular demand), later this winter Sonic will be adding a custom, wave piercing catamaran powerboat to offer private and semi-private water taxi service between St Thomas, St John and the BVI. Due to the overwhelming demand for travel between St Thomas airport and St John, as well as St Thomas airport and various locations within the BVI, Sonic is in the final stages of restoring a former Gold Coast Yachts wave-piercing vessel. And the team is excited to make travel between the STT airport baggage claim and your villa in St John or the BVI that much easier!

Sonic’s main captains are like family too and have all been with the Locke’s for several years. They have a ton of knowledge about the BVI and USVI and the surrounding waters and their repeat guests love seeing the friendly faces that they’ve grown accustomed to over the years.

All of Sonic Charters private luxury excursions include

A fabulous captain, whose bios you can see listed on their Captain’s page. Your captain will be your private guide for a fun-filled day on the water. They are all Coast Guard certified and incredibly knowledgeable about our waters.

Top of the line snorkel gear for all guests- both adults and kiddos!!

State of the art JL Audio sound system with iPod hookup so you can blast your tunes.

Cooler of ice & water.

The 50′ Sea Ray and 58′ Viking Princess charters also include continental breakfast, assorted snacks throughout the day and premium bar options.

For all trips fuel and a generous tip for your awesome captain (and crew!) are not included and fuel estimates for each vessel can be found on the pricing page of Sonic Charters’ website. Customs fees are also additional for all BVI trips and must be paid in cash.

Sonic Charters is currently one of the few to be proudly BVI licensed and have been happily back in the BVI for over a month now. Check out all of their amazing options and book your perfect charter today.