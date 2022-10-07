Flight Deal Alert: Now is the Time to Book From Select Cities to STT!

Good Morning, Good Morning and a happy Fri-YAY to you all! I’ve been doing some flight watching over the past little bit because we have family visiting this winter. And, man, they have been a bit absurd! But earlier this week I saw a notice from The Points Guy about flight deals into the USVI from select cities. So, I started poking around a bit again and (WOW) there are some definite deals out there for late 2022 and early 2023. If you’re planning a trip this winter and you haven’t booked flights yet, now may be the time!

Ok, first, the featured deal in the notice was for direct service between New York and St. Thomas. I used Google Flights to check this out with a non-stop flight filter on my search and, yes indeed, fares are low for the first few weeks in December and then again after the holidays through early March. Now, there are a couple of weird price spikes as you can see on the calendar below. But round-trip direct flights from the Big Apple seem to be hovering between $224 and $500 pretty consistently. The fares calendar shown below features non-stop round-trip rates from Delta, American and United.

Coming from the West Coast? Well, flights from LAX are also under $600 round-trip right now for many dates between December and March. A non-stop flight from Pacific Standard Time is literally non-existent, but I found some Delta and Jet Blue round-trip flights with connections for $450-$570. That’s crazy in comparison to what I have been seeing recently. Now, most of what I found are red eyes with pretty long connections. But, that price is awesome and I, myself, wouldn’t mind a little overnight in the city that never sleeps 🙂

Direct flights from Florida do seem to be dropping again as well. Miami flights were $500 ONE WAY when I checked a few weeks ago! Unfortunately, the most cost-effective round trip direct flight is with Spirit. However, I have found, in the past, that Spirit Airlines is a friendly on the wallet way to get back and forth to the states. But I ONLY book direct flights with them. Spirit flies non-stop into St. Thomas from the Orlando and Fort Lauderdale and prices are currently ranging from about $250-$550 during the winter season, even during peak holiday times (see below).

Oh, and here’s a little pro-tip for all of you folks in Boston. The Jet Blue non-stop flights to STT are NOT showing up for me on Google Flights. But, when I went to the JetBlue site directly I found a rather pleasant surprise. Round-trip, non-stop flights on Jet Blue are currently only about $200-$500 during certain peak season times, holidays excluded as you can see from the December flight search results below.

Now, I’ll admit, there are certain parts of the country that I’m SUPER confused about when it comes to fares right now. For example, the Atlanta non-stop r/t flights on Delta typically run us around $500-$700 (Teddy is from there so we check and book flights to and from ATL quite a bit). Currently those flights are astronomical for the month of February specifically (direct for $1500!?!). I advise WAITING to book for folks in this particular locale but do set up flight alerts with Hopper and plan to book at least six-eight weeks out if you already have your accommodations booked.

Other destinations with direct flights such as Chicago, Dallas, Philadelphia, Charlotte and Washington DC, remain high throughout most of the season as of right now. There are quite a few that are reasonable with connections, however. So definitely check and see what Google Flights and Hopper are telling you to do! But I’ll be sure to keep checking for you all and will update you as things, hopefully, shift a bit more to the budget friendly side.

If you are planning travel this winter from any of the major airports listed above, my advice would be to book now. But (PRO-TIP) never book through a search engine such as Kayak, Hopper or even Google. I used these helpful tools to refine my search and price watch and then book directly with the airline to save any later headaches that might occur during travel 🙂 Have a great weekend everyone! And get your flights booked 🙂

