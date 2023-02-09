Island Health & Wellness Online Auction

Island Health & Wellness is a St John non-profit Primary Care facility that offers low cost health care to residents and visitors alike. Their first Gala, hosted by Zozo’s Caneel Bay, is Sold Out. You can click here for all the details on the event.



Not one of the lucky ticket holders? No worries as you can still bid on any of 47 online auctions till Saturday, Feb 11th.



There are vacation packages galore including a weeklong charter for six aboard the newly refurbished luxury catamaran Dulce Vita.

A 2 night stay at The Fred on St. Croix.

A 3 night stay in a luxury glamping tent at at Lovango Resort.

A week at a waterfront villa on Rendezvous Bay for 8 guests including Jeep rental and day sail on Voodoo catamaran.

There is even a raffle for an amazing St John Getaway that is only $25 for 10 entries!



This is a great way to support an amazing and all-so-appreciated St John 501k while getting a chance to find a steal of a bargain. Click here to see all the available items and to bid!



