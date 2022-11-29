Business Spotlight: On The Sea to STT Will Cure Your Last Day Blues!

Good Morning everyone! I have to admit, I’m pretty excited about the boating opportunity that I’m about to share with you. I absolutely love this grass roots, two boat company, On the Sea Charters, and the owner, Ryan Matthews. And I have very much enjoyed watching him build this business over the years and put in the hard work to make an immense success of himself here in Love City. And, in addition to all of their trip options, the new excursion that he has dreamed up is absolutely guaranteed to wash your last day on STJ blues away and leave you with a grand finale that will keep a smile on your face long after your flight departs.

We all HATE leaving St. John, right? You’re familiar with the dreaded taxi>ferry>taxi>three hour wait at the St. Thomas airport that makes leaving Love City even more difficult, correct? Well, what if I told you that you could make that last day a boat day with a snorkel or a swim and a stop for lunch before heading to the airport? What’s that you say? You don’t want to be salty on your long travel day. Well, Ryan has a solution to that problem too! You guys have got to check out this new Last Day Blues boat day option for the next time you are making that trek to the airport.

Picture this: You have a 4PM flight out of St. Thomas and you wake up on your last morning on St. John with your bags packed and ready to go. But in addition to your travel bags, you also have one last beach bag packed with reef safe sunscreen and a change of clothes. Because you are NOT getting on a ferry. No, you are getting in one last boat trip before you head out of the USVI!!!

You meet your captain at the National Park Dock on your morning of departure, ready for a few hours of adventure instead of the normal traverse across the Sound and St. Thomas that you are used to. You are whisked away to snorkel or float for a bit at a beautiful destination en route to the Crown Bay Marina with a stop for lunch afterwards.

After a beautiful ride along St. Thomas’ South Shore in your private vessel, On the Sea Charters drops you off at the Marina WITH a key card for the showers and complimentary toiletries so that you can shower up before your travel day. Once you’re freshly dressed, you meet the cab that your captain has arranged for you to make the five-minute drive to the airport. You arrive at the airport fresh, rejuvenated and with one more beautiful memory to relive in your mind as you wait for your flight and your long journey home.

Sounds AWESOME right? I know that this is the ONLY way I would actually enjoy departing St. John!

Ok, so there are two different boats to choose from for any trip with On the Sea Charters. Combined as a tandem charter, they can accommodate up to twenty people! After several years of working for other boat companies, Ryan worked at the Willy T and saved up for his first vessel, 9 Lives. He purchased this 26′ Glacier Bay Power Catamaran that accommodates up to eight guests eight years ago and started On The Sea Charters as the sole Captain. And then, one year after Hurricane Irma, he was able to purchase a second vessel, Cheshire; a 32′ World Cat with space for up to twelve guests.

The pricing for the Last Day Blues Cruise is as follows:

9 Lives

$745 for up to six guests plus $7 per person for the marina day pass $50 (plus $7 for the marina fee) for each additional guest up to eight So, for eight guests, the total would be $901 plus fuel and tip.



Cheshire

$845 for up to six guests plus $7 per person for the marina day pass $50 (plus $7 for the marina fee) for each additional guest up to twelve So, for twelve guests, the total would be $1,229 plus fuel and tip.



Now, this isn’t the only amazing “on the sea” experience offered by this awesome company. Although it might be one of the more unique ones! No, On the Sea Charters offers full day and half day trips as well and is an awesome option if you are traveling with a large group over the holidays. Book both boats for a day of adventure and exploration for your whole party!

Ryan is also tentatively planning a Jost van Dyke New Years’ Eve trip to ring in 2023 at Foxy’s! However, while we are on that subject…And this is a whole other article that needs to be written but I wanted to mention it here. The BVI “opened up” to foreign charter vessels a few weeks ago. But not entirely (SIGH). No there are still requirements in place for us to take paying customers over there right now and the application process for those requirements are currently on hold, from what I have heard. I also heard that Governor Bryan was in the BVI for meetings on this topic last weekend, but no official announcements have been made from either side. So, while we are ALL hopeful that we will be getting you all back there soon. There are still some super fun hold ups. 🙂

BUT, if you are interested in securing a potential spot with On the Sea Charters for NYE on Jost van Dyke, send Ryan an email to inquire about the trip!

To book the best ride to the airport you have ever experienced, head over to On the Sea Charters’ booking engine and select your vessel, number of people and pick up location. Or email Ryan directly to set up your Last Day Blues Cruise or any of the other amazing adventures in the Virgin Islands with On the Sea Charters!