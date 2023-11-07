An Ode to Quiet Mon Pub

The beloved St. John institution, Quiet Mon Pub, has officially announced that they will be closing the gate for the final time on Sunday, December 17th, 2023 after 26 incredible years.



The impact Quiet Mon Pub has had on my life, and the lives of so many, almost feels comical – how could a tiny Irish bar on a tiny island in the middle of the Caribbean carry so much weight?

I first stepped foot in Quiet Mon Pub on October 22nd, 2020 – their first day open for season after an unexpectedly lengthy pandemic shutdown. I had only lived on St. John for 5 months and my new friend, Caleigh, wanted to introduce me to her favorite bar. Little did I know, she would also be facilitating my first hang out with my now-husband, Andy.

For years, my husband kept at least one bartending shift per week at QMP, even though he had a full-time job elsewhere. He just loved being there. Eventually, I began to understand the allure. I made a point to always visit him on my lunch break during that one shift each week – Tuesday days. He would have a bowl of chili and a Coca-Cola sitting on the bar, awaiting my arrival.

When we went on dates, we would stop in at Quiet Mon first. Our pregnancy, our engagement, our daughter’s first St. John outing at 6-weeks-old – all celebrated at Quiet Mon Pub. It has been our homebase in Cruz Bay since the very beginning of our relationship.

When money was tight for my family, Kelly and April did everything they could to make sure Andy had an opportunity to get some extra hours. I am absolutely confident that we could not have made it through the many life obstacles that we have experienced over these last few years without QMP. The amount of gratitude I have for this place and these people is immeasurable and it feels silly to even try to put my feelings into words. I guess that’s the nature of my role, so I’ll keep trying.

My story is just one of literal thousands. Quiet Mon Pub has been a safe haven for so many. My daughter practically learned to walk on that wooden floor.

Six weeks is absolutely not enough time to tell this place goodbye, but I intend to give it all I’ve got and I hope you will too.

Thank you, Quiet Mon Pub.



May you find what you’re seeking wherever you roam.