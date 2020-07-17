Business Spotlight: Explore St. John with VI Ecotours

Looking for a unique and informative way to spend a day outside while you’re on St. John? Whether your outdoor vibes run high with snorkeling, hiking, paddling or a combination of these things, Virgin Islands Ecotours is sure to find a tour that is perfect for you!

VI Ecotours has been operating at Honeymoon Beach on the iconic Caneel Peninsula for the past 16 years. With the resort currently closed, the VI Ecotours Watersports center can be accessed on foot from Cruz Bay via the Lind Point Trail or by shuttle from North Shore Road at the Caneel Bay Resort Entrance. The shuttle is just $10 per person round trip and gets you a little peak at the ruins of the resort on your way in and out!

Once you’re there, you’ve got some decisions to make! VI Eco Tours offers a multitude of activities for any interest or skill level! If snorkeling is your vice, head out to explore the beautifully healthy coral reefs of Henley Cay. Accessible only by boat, this underwater wonderland is relatively shallow and filled with living coral and fish of all shapes sizes and colors!

Experienced swimmers and kayakers can join a guide to paddle out to Henley Cay where the strong currents help to feed a lush and colorful coral reef ecosystem. This three hour guided tour is $99 per person and includes your kayak and snorkel gear, an informative guide and your shuttle to and from Caneel Bay to Honeymoon Beach.

Looking for some bigger underwater life? Check out Scott Beach where spending time with sea turtles, sting rays and spotted eagle rays is almost guaranteed! Spend a morning or afternoon frolicking through the waves with these majestic creatures on the Kayak and Snorkel with Sea Turtles Tour! It’s a quick paddle over to Scott Beach at Caneel Bay and the tour departs in both mid-morning and mid-afternoon from Honeymoon Beach.

Can’t decide between the two? The Best of Henley and Caneel Bay combines paddling to and snorkeling at these two incredible locations AND a scenic hike along the Lind Point Trail from Cruz Bay. Depart in the morning from the National Park Visitor Center on an easy guided hike along the North Shore of St. John to Honeymoon Beach and learn about the plant life along the way! Once at the beach, your guide will lead you by kayak to the two snorkel spots, stopping afterwards for a picnic lunch at Bikini’s Bar and Grill. This popular five hour tour is $149 per adult and $79 per child aged 8-12 years. Sign up for any of these tours easily online with VI Ecotours!

If you have thoroughly explored St. John and are looking for something new and exciting to do, check out the VI Ecotours St. Thomas location! Explore a mangrove lagoon and the island of Cas Cay by day OR by night or take a sunset kayak tour around Bird Island.

No matter which way you like to play outside, VI Ecotours has you covered for a fun-filled day of adventure in the USVI.