Business Spotlight: Come Sail Away with Kindred Spirit

I’m very excited to have the opportunity today to tell you about one of my absolute FAVORITE ways to be on the water.

I’ve been so grateful for all of the beautiful memories and unforgettable moments made on day sails, sunsets and overnight trips with this company over the years! My parents visit every February and we gather up some friends and set sail on our own private vessel to the BVI for several nights each year. And every time we get off the boat back in Cruz Bay, they both say they didn’t think anything could top last year…until this one!

As we always say when we are out with the Kindred Spirit Charters crew, “Home is where the boat is.”

Kindred Spirit Charters was founded on St. John in 2014 and Chris Shoupe and Elizbeth Miller have been there since the beginning! At its inception, this dynamic duo ran both the company AND all of the trips on Kindred Spirit I, a beautiful 2001 Leopard 45 sailing catamaran. They later expanded the company to add a second boat and Captain and crew for each vessel. The new addition, Kindred Sprit 2 is an absolutely gorgeous 2011 Leopard 46.

Both of the boats have ample outdoor seating. If you’re in the mood for some sunshine, there are huge trampolines with bean bag chairs on the front of the boats for lounging. If you need a little shade, hang with the Captain and a cocktail in the cockpit dining area. If you’re up for a little adventure and want to do more than just relax, you can explore secluded coves on one of their paddle boards. Or, grab a snorkel and follow your first mate as they guide you to some hidden underwater ship wrecks and reefs!

If you’re interested in the best vacation ever, I would recommend booking at least three nights aboard Kindred! Each day, experience daytime snorkel expeditions, beach stops and bar hopping. Clean yourself up in one of the three comfortable cabins with en suite bathrooms for a fancy dinner ashore.

Enjoy a delicious dinner on the boat prepared by your crew in one of the two dining areas on board. Watch the sun set with your loved ones each evening and rise each morning to enjoy your coffee and breakfast in a tranquil setting on the water. An overnight trip on Kindred Spirit is SURE to show you some of the Virgin Islands that you have yet to experience!

This is truly an adventurous vacation centered around the enjoyment of the journey to each new and exciting destination. Or, as Chris says, it’s more about the journey than the destinations.

If you’re short on time or have your accommodations already booked, try a day trip or a sunset sail first….I guarantee you’ll be back next time for a bit more than that!

Both Kindred Spirit I & II traditionally offer day trips to the British Virgin Islands and the USVI. For now, the BVI borders are closed until at least September 1, but there is PLENTY to do and see in the USVI.

Day trips include sailing and paddle board and/or snorkel stops led by an informative and friendly Captain and crew. Grab lunch on shore at Bikinis on the Beach at Honeymoon or Maho Crossroads. OR, raft up to Pizza Pi in Christmas Cove for some fresh baked pizza or Lime Out for some tacos. When the BVI is open, White Bay on Jost Van Dyke is an easy lunch stop with its plethora of establishments; including the world famous Soggy Dollar Bar!

For a classy evening on the water, set up a sunset sail aboard your own private yacht. Both Kindred Spirit and Kindred Spirit II offer a luxurious and relaxing way to witness the beauty of the Caribbean as the sun sets on the horizon. Enjoy the open bar along with a gourmet meat and cheese board. Allow the sounds of the sail, wind and water to bring a peaceful and memorable end to your day.

For an absolutely unforgettable day, evening or multiple days on the water, visit www.sailkindredspirit.com or email [email protected].