Sailing the Virgin Islands- Enter to Win a Three Night Charter!

Good Morning! Have you ever dreamed of spending multiple nights on the water in the Virgin Islands? Imagined waking up each morning to the serenity of being surrounded by the sea and falling asleep each night to the sounds of it? Well, a new boat owner on St. John is paying it forward in a big way for her first year of chartering with her new boat and business. And she is giving all of you the opportunity to do just that…For a very limited investment. This story is near and dear to my heart; both the boat and the Captain/Owner of the business have played an extremely important role in my life on St. John. And, the charity that benefits from her generosity is one that you will all know and recognize!

About a year and a half ago, I wrote a story about Kindred Spirit I & II. The previous owners of the Kindred Spirit catamarans were close friends of mine and my family has created amazing memories doing multiple night charters on Kindred I over the years. It has been a must-not-miss for my parents on their visits to St. John. Since that article, the previous owners have moved on to, yet another, incredible boating experience with their new vessel, Voodoo.

But, Kindred Spirit I is in good hands. The Captain who made our trips so memorable and drove that beautiful Leopard 45 for years, took the plunge and purchased the boat of her dreams in May. It is now called Vita and has just undergone some beautiful updates in Grenada under the hard working hands of the Captain and her female crew members! That story in and of itself, is kind of a dream, right?

Captain Dulcey has been on St. John since 2008 and has been working on boats for the past decade. She purchased Vita in the spring with a determination to give back, over her years of future ownership, to the community that has taken care of her since her move to Love City. Right now, she is offering up a three night charter on Vita as a prize in a raffle she has coordinated. So, new business owner, new boat owner, doing the work in the yard AND taking time to coordinate this charitable fundraiser? She is a busy lady with a heart of gold.

The raffle will benefit the Carolina Corral, a home for domestic animals in need on St. John. Founder and owner-operator, Dana Bartlett, spends her days caring for the donkeys of St. John but she doesn’t stop there! At the Carolina Corral, located just past Skinny Legs in Coral Bay, you may find deer, sheep, goats, iguanas, land crabs, ducks, chickens, cats, dogs and (most recently) a hog! Guests to the Corral can participate in donkey feedings, round ups, horse back rides and visits with the animals for a nominal fee that keeps the lights on and the animals fed and happy 🙂

If you have ever worked with livestock, I’m sure you can sympathize with the ongoing financial burden that Dana carries in order to make sure that the animals are properly cared for. Captain Dulcey recently heard that Dana was in need of funds to cover a new water tank and water supply for the animals. So, she set that as a goal in mind for her raffle….$10,000 to offset the cost of fresh and clean drinking water for our furry friends!

On to to the details….

What you’ll win:

The winner of the raffle drawing will receive a voucher for a three-night, all inclusive sailing charter on Vita for up to six guests. Captain Dulcey and one of her crew members will take care of EVERYTHING for you during your time at sea.

They prepare your meals, make your drinks execute your itinerary and transport you safely from beautiful bay to beautiful bay in the incredible waters of the Virgin Islands. All you need to do is relax, take in the sites and breathe in the air of Mother Nature. The boat, itself, boasts tons of space for lounging in the sun or the shade, two dining areas and an expansive galley. Each of the three guest cabins have their own en suite bathroom and the boat is fully equipped with paddle boards, floats, snorkel gear and everything you will need for a few days of fun in the sun.

How to Enter:

One raffle ticket is $50 OR you can purchase three tickets for $120 on the Dulce Vita Sails website. Tickets will be available for purchase until the end of the week and the drawing will take place on Halloween. The winner will be announced on the Dulce Vita Sails Facebook page. The winner will have until October 31, 2023 to take advantage of their free sailing trip. Guests will be responsible for a tip for the crew and Captain and customs and immigration if the BVI is the destination.

The Captain is currently at 25% of her goal of $10k that will be sufficient funds to cover the purchase and placement of the new water tank as well as a fresh batch of drinking water for the animals. So, do something great for yourself and for the animals of St. John today! Go purchase a raffle ticket…Or three. You just might be sailing the Virgin Islands before you know it!