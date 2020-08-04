Big Announcement: Love City Fresh Farm & Picnic Opening Thanksgiving 2020

There is a very exciting announcement regarding the property above Colombo Smoothies on Centerline Road!

The name of the property is Love City Fresh Farm & Picnic. The basics of the property is that it is farm, picnic area, with food truck on site.

There was a launch video posted to the Facebook Page that you should see after reading this post. But first check out the pictures of the property.

The best part is definitely the views, especially at sunset, as seen above.

You can see Maho Bay from one side of the property and Coral Bay from the other side.

Most importantly, there is a Freight Farms indoor hydroponic growing container with the capacity to grow over 8000 plants at a time. This will include many different types of greens for area restaurants, mint for drinks, and also a program for residents and tourists to participate.

The property also has dozens of fruit trees such as lemon, lime, orange, mango, and papaya, as well as rows of pineapple.

The container farm will provide the island with a source of fresh greens even in the case of storms.

There is a food truck that will be offering tacos cooked to order and some of the coolest tables you have ever seen.

One of the unique features of the property is that after you purchase your produce from the food truck you may use one of the onsite BBQ Grill tables to heat your kabobs to your preferred temperature in the picnic area.

Love City Fresh plans to open the property to the public Thanksgiving of 2020.

Please remember to check out their Facebook page for further updates!

(these pictures were taken at a private event prior to the surge in covid)