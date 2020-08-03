Today’s Update from Governor Bryan

The Governor’s weekly press conference focused largely on domestic, non-COVID related issues. There are currently two active cases on St. John, nine of which were traced to community contact, three from close contact, and five travel-related. No new restrictions on visitors were issued this week, and there was no mention of when the current conditions will be lifted or amended.

The Virgin Islands Port Authority encourages all travelers to complete their health travel forms prior to their trip to the U.S. Virgin Islands. The form is available on the USVI Travel Portal website and can be downloaded here.

The Governor encouraged residents and guests to be vigilant and cautious, and continue to follow the safety guidelines set forth by our government:

Avoid mass gatherings, including those with family members;

Wash your hands with soap and water, or use hand sanitizer if soap and water are unavailable;

Practice social distancing;

Wear your mask;

If you’re sick, stay home;

If you have been in contact with someone who has tested positive, quarantine immediately and schedule a test a few days after exposure to allow your body time to develop enough of the virus to appear in test results; and

Call to get tested if you experience any symptoms such as fever, chills, muscle aches, or a cough, no matter how mild the symptoms.

If you believe you have been exposed to the virus and need to be tested, please call (340) 719-6299 or (340) 776-1519.