Government House Clarifies Rumors

Rumors have been circulating on social media over the last few days about a governmental closure of restaurants and beaches in our community. The Government House issued a statement in response, stating that “Neither Governor Albert Byran Jr., Government House nor the administration’s COVID-19 Task Force have made any official announcements concerning beach closures, added restrictions to restaurants’ current operations or further restrictions on gatherings at funerals or other events in the territory.” The statement also noted that future action may be taken depending upon the outcome of the data compiled over the coming days.

Additional information will be released at the Governor’s press conference on Monday, August 10, 2020 at 1:00 pm. We will post our summary shortly thereafter, and will keep you posted about any new developments.