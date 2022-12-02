Love City Holiday Happenings!

The holiday season is finally upon us! Cue up that Mariah Carey album and play in the snow…Er, I mean sand? 🙂 December is my absolute favorite month of the year here in Love City. The weather is perfect, the crowds are light (until Christmas) and the winds are starting to pick up which makes for GREAT sailing weather! Oh, and the events on St. John during the holiday time are the absolute BEST. From the Bizarre Bazaar that encapsulates the absolute unique nature of Coral Bay to the ugly sweater party at the Tap Room to The All-Island Holiday Party (St. John Prom) which is making an incredible comeback this year after a two-year hiatus…The opportunities to share in the holiday cheer in a very St. John centric way abound during this first month of our busy season. Oh, and the best part of all of it? If you need a recovery day after one of these holiday shindigs, the beach is stumbling distance away 😉

December 2 – Mother Goat’s Circus in the Cistern Album Release Party (to benefit the School of the Arts) – St. John School of the Arts

December 3 – 3PM-6PM – Join in the holiday cheer with gift wrapping provided by the Animal Care Center (Donation Based) Live music from Broheem With Love and the Ocama Youth Choir – Mongoose Junction (Near North Shore Deli)

December 7 – 5:30PM-6PM – St. John Childrens Choir Holiday Concert – Julius E. Sprauve School Auditorium

December 9 – 9AM-12:30PM – Friends VINP Turtle Boat and Snorkel Experience – Register in Advance

December 9 – 9PM-Midnight – Karaoke – Lovango Rum Bar

December 10 – 11AM-4PM – Coral Bay Bizarre Bazaar – Oasis Event Center (Coral Bay)- Music, local vendors and holiday cheer!

December 10 – 8PM – St. John Brewers’ Annual Ugly Sweater Party – The Tap Room

December 10 – 5PM-7PM – Sunset Sail with live music from Lauren and Karrin – Dulce Vita Sails (book in advance)

December 11-January 7 – St. Croix Crucian Christmas Carnival – St. Croix

December 12 – Time TBA – Governor’s Childrens Christmas and Lighting of the Tree in Cruz Bay – Franklin Powell Park

December 14 – ZoZo’s at Caneel Bay Re-Opens for the Season (Get your reservations 30 days out from your preferred date to dine!)

December 16 – 4:30PM-7:30PM – Holiday Kidchella Gathering to Benefit Nana Baby’s Children’s Home – Gravel Lot

December 17 – 9PM – The St. John All-Island Holiday Party (AKA St. John Prom) – At Mongoose Junction and Hosted by Sun Dog Cafe

December 17 – 4PM – Fundraiser Party for Leslie McKibben with music and raffles – Salty Mongoose

December 19 – Lovango Resort + Beach Club Re-Opens for the Season

December 21 – 5PM-7PM – Sunset Sail Concert with Lauren & Karen – Dulce Vita Sails

December 23 – 6PM-8PM – St. John Recovery Choir Holiday Concert – Franklin Powell Sr. Park

December 23 – Holiday Party and benefit for Beverly Goodwine – The Windmill Bar

December 24 – Breakfast with Santa Clause! – The Sun Dog Cafe

December 24 – 6:30PM-? – Santa Arrives via Ferry in Cruz Bay – Cruz Bay Ferry Dock & Franklin Powell Park

December 26 – 5PM-7PM – Sunset Sail with live music from Lauren and Karrin – Dulce Vita Sails (book in advance)

December 31 – 8PM-1AM – Dr!nk St. John New Years Eve Party – Tickets Required for Entry (Open Bar included)

Every Monday & Tuesday – Friends VINP Guided Reef Bay Hike – Register in advance

Every Wednesday – Strings, Sails and Sunsets with IslandGirlMusic- Erin Hart – On Board S/V Second Chance – Register in Advance

Monday-Friday – Cinnamon Bay Campground Chats – Topics and Times Vary – Register in Advance

Every Wednesday – 10AM-Noon – Friends VINP Annaberg Cultural Program – Register in Advance

Every Thursday – 5:30PM-9PM – Open Mic Night – Miss Lucy’s

If you have an event or activity you would like to add to this month’s calendar, please shoot me a message! And, if you are visiting later this winter, take a look at the full calendar of events here.

Cover Photo: Yelena Rogers Photography