Halloweekend Events! Chaotic Kayak, Live Music, Costume Contests and More!

If you are on island this weekend, join in the Halloween festivities! There are a ton of fun events for all ages happening on island this weekend. So, if you are visiting us, I hope you brought your costumes 🙂

Oh, and the name of the game this week has been RAIN! We have been drowning in it for the past few days, so, the cisterns are full, the trees are green, and the island is lush and happy! But there continues to be a chance of rain on both Saturday and Sunday. So, if you are planning to attend one of the following events, check the Facebook page of the corresponding venue before you costume up and head out to make sure there aren’t any rain delays 🙂 And, if you’re traveling this weekend to visit us…Pack your rain gear!

October 28 – 7PM – Team River Runner Fundraiser (Reggae Dynasty providing the tunes) – The Beach Bar

October 29 – 7PM-9PM – Rhyme & Lime (poetry, music, art, drinks and a Costume Contest!) – Bajo El Sol Gallery & Art Bar at Mongoose Junction

October 29 – 6PM – Mother Goat – Salty Mongoose (Costume contests for Men, Women and Couples)

October 30 – 8PM – St. John Brewers’ Halloween Eve Costume Party – The Tap Room

October 30 – 9PM – Jounen Kweyol Celebration – Flavour’s Nightclub

October 30 – 11AM – Team River Runner’s Wounded Warrior Fundraiser, The Chaotic Kayak Race – The Beach Bar

October 31 – 4PM-6PM – Trick or Treat at Mongoose Junction

October 31 – 4PM-7PM – Trunk or Treat – Gravel Lot (Near the car ferry and tennis courts)

October 31 – 7PM – Dr!nk St. John Dynamic Duo Themed Halloween Party (Costume Contest!)

October 31 – 7PM – Costume Party with Lourdes and the Switch – The Beach Bar

October 31 – Halloween Family Reunion featuring Chali Tuna, Mother Goat and Kenny Floyd – The Windmill Bar

And, all weekend long, St. John Scoops has Monster Mash Ice Cream and Candy Corn Ice Cream (while supplies last)!

Not visiting us this week? See the full calendar of events for the season here to find out what kind of fun there is to be had during your visit! The calendar will be updated every week and you can access it easily under the “Things to Do” tab on the homepage. Have a happy and safe Hallo-weekend everyone!