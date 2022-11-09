Thanksgiving Dining Options and November Events!

Good Morning, Good Morning! Tis the season to be thankful! Especially if you are visiting St. John this month 🙂 A few thoughts before we get into the holiday festivities…If you are planning to dine out on Thanksgiving Day, get your reservations now! Many of our fine dining establishments will have their doors closed to celebrate the holiday with family. But there are some neat out of the box dining options listed below! And, as always, we prepare to be busy for the holiday weeks. So, if you are visiting during Thanksgiving week and you see any events or activities below that spark your interest, it is better to sign up earlier rather than later!

November Events, Activities and Live Music

(See the full calendar for the year here! Ongoing events and live music schedules are listed on the full calendar as well.)

Thanksgiving Dining Options>>>

Restaurants that will be closed on Thanksgiving Day:

The Terrace

Extra Virgin Bistro

18.64 The Restaurant

Banana Deck

Cafe Roma

The Lime Inn

The Beach Bar

The North Shore Deli – They will, however, be selling their delicious turkey pot pies in advance of the holiday. It’s a great way to enjoy your traditional turkey dinner without the mess to clean up! Which leaves more time for the beach! Call in advance to pre-order your pies: 340-777-3061

Restaurants offering traditional Thanksgiving Day menus:

Dave & Jerry’s Island Steakhouse

Cruz Bay Landing

Maho Crossroads (lunch is served from 11AM while supplies last!)

Other unique ways to eat, drink and be grateful:

420 to Center hosts a FREE Thanksgiving potluck every year with a cash only bar and several turkeys to feed the masses. Bring a side dish, appetizer or dessert and join in the fun with the locals for a truly feel-good day. If you are unsure of what to bring, stop by and ask or opt for paper products or a dessert (both things they are usually short of!).

Get a full Thanksgiving spread from Sam & Jack’s Deli. For $75 per person, you will receive the following deliciousness. Again, no mess to clean up after lunch equals a day at the beach for you!

House Roasted Turkey with Gravy

French Bread Stuffing with Caramelized Onions, Apples & Sage

Baby Green Beans with Crispy Onions

Roasted Garlic Mashed Red Bliss Potatoes

Maple Glazed Roasted Root Vegetables

Rosemary Cranberry Relish

Garlic & Herb Dinner Rolls

Choice of Pumpkin or Apple Pie

Requests must be placed in advance on their website for pick up on November 23 or 24 (two person minimum).

Enjoy a stress-free Thanksgiving in your villa from Homemade Meals to Go (Coral Bay Fresh Market)! For $50 per person, you’ll enjoy turkey or spiral ham with mashed potatoes and gravy, green bean casserole, candied yams, corn casserole, cornbread stuffing and cranberry sauce. Add a whole homemade apple or pumpkin pie to end the day on a sweet note. Advance ordering is required, so please call ahead to place your order: 340-777-1100

Hire a chef to cook Thanksgiving dinner for you at home. These folks are probably booking up quick so call around today to arrange your Thanksgiving catering services so you can simply dine and relax!

Oh, but what’s that you say about drinks? Well I have you covered there too 🙂

Order delicious wines in advance that are hand selected from boutique vineyards around the world and have them delivered right to your door or pick up in town. Island Hope wines is operated by St. Johnians and every dollar spent goes back into the Love City community. Check out their portfolio and email your order in advance for the holiday!

Oh, but cocktails are more your speed? If adding a bar tender to your catering package isn’t an option, check out Movers & Shakers VI. You can book a bartender for your villa who will serve up delicious, made-to-order craft cocktails or opt for ordering pre-made cocktails that you can pour yourself on the day of. If you are interested in pre-ordering ready to drink cocktails, please contact Will Forsythe to place your order by November 17th for the holiday.

So, a few things…If you don’t see a restaurant on this list that you are looking for it means they are open for regular service on the holiday. If you are a restaurant owner or employee and would like anything added or adjusted on this list, please let me know and I’ll get it taken care of for you! With all of that being said, please check back here for updates as we get closer to the holiday. Gobble, Gobble!