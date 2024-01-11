1 Beach Bar In The Caribbean Is On St. John

Good Morning! St. John is making headlines for a great reason! Maho Crossroads, located on St. John across from Maho Bay has just been named the #1 Beach Bar in the Caribbean by the Caribbean Journal for 2024! This is the second consecutive year that Maho has received the honor.

If you’ve been, then you already know why Maho won the top slot. Maho Crossroads isn’t just a bar; it’s a vibrant beachside property that’s been designed to be both fun and relaxing for beachgoers. It’s stayed committed to being an eco-friendly, low impact property that utilizes solar power and moveable elements rather than permanent structures.

Maho Crossroads also has a food truck that’s much more elevated than just your standard sandwich, hamburger, hot dog type beach food. Yes, these are options if you’d like but they also feature a variety of tacos, lobster rolls, and fish sandwiches. On holidays and some weekend days they also run special menus with options such as Caribbean inspired dishes and barbecue.

The Love Maho Boutique store is known for having a variety of different products to choose from and being more unique and elegant than just t-shirts and shot glasses. The store is actually built in two side opening shipping containers.

You can also rent watersports equipment at Maho Crossroads, including crystal clear kayaks and paddle boards – a nice touch considering Maho Bay is one of the best places on St. John to watch Sea Turtles. Rentals can be booked online in advance HERE.

Shaded seating areas, beach games, artwork and sculptures play a role in creating a laid-back vibe.

Of course, being situated across from one of the most beautiful beaches in the world certainly helps Maho Crossroads with securing the title of Best Beach Bar in the Caribbean once again!

Soggy Dollar Bar and Hendo’s Hideout, both located on Jost Van Dyke made the Top 25 Beach Bar list for 2024. You can CLICK HERE to see the original story and all of the beach bars on the list.