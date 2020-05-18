Introducing Explore STJ… Our Island Tours Have a New Name & New Look!

Hello everyone, and happy Monday! I hope you all had a wonderful weekend!

Like many of you, we’ve had a lot of free time on our hands lately. So we took that time and decided to use it productively. We’re excited to announce that we just finished rebranding our News of St. John island tours. We’ve rebranded to something short, simple and to the point: Explore STJ.

Explore STJ is solely owned and operated by me, Jenn Manes. It’s the same great island tour experience, just with a nice new name and super cute new logo! Check it out!

Explore STJ will continue to offer both full and half day island tours. We’re excited to announce that we will begin to offer hiking tours this fall! We can accommodate up to four people during our Explore STJ island tours, and we never combine groups. And because we are living in a new world these days, I would like to reiterate that our Jeep is always cleaned and disinfected before and after each tour, and hand sanitizer is always available in the Jeep.

Have a group of five or larger? No problem! We’ve partnered with a wonderful taxi driver and can now offer tours to larger groups. And just like our regular full and half day tours, we will never combine groups.

You can check out our new website for Explore STJ at www.explorestj.com. You can also give us a like over on our brand new Facebook page at www.facebook.com/explorestj

Check out a few pics from our new website – ExploreSTJ.com…

Given the current state of the island and the world as a whole, I do not plan on resuming island tours until October 1st. If you are visiting the island prior to October 1st and would like a tour, please contact me at jenn@explorestj.com and I can recommend several great taxi drivers who may be available to show you this beautiful island.

Thanks all! Have a wonderful day!