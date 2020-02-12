Cruz Bay Beach Gets a Makeover

You know you live on a small island when newly planted palm trees are considered “news.” 🙂

Whatfside Village owner Joe DeCourcy planted several new palm trees on Cruz Bay beach over the weekend. We stopped by the beach yesterday and took some pics and video for all of you. Check it out:

I think that the palms look very pretty. The only downside, in my opinion, is that one was planted in front of The Beach Bar and somewhat obstructs its beautiful sunset view. I don’t know about you, but I could sit on those barstools every day of the week. Oh, and please know that no trees were removed in order to plant these new palms. Several trees in front of Joe’s Rum Hut had to be cut after the storms in order to remove the boats that crashed into the building.

For those of you who need your Cruz Bay beach daily fix, please check out this quick video we took yesterday. Enjoy!

Want to receive our stories daily in your inbox? Please visit www.newsofstjohn.com/signup to sign up.