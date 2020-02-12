Cruz Bay Beach Gets a Makeover

You know you live on a small island when newly planted palm trees are considered “news.” 🙂
Whatfside Village owner Joe DeCourcy planted several new palm trees on Cruz Bay beach over the weekend. We stopped by the beach yesterday and took some pics and video for all of you. Check it out:
I think that the palms look very pretty. The only downside, in my opinion, is that one was planted in front of The Beach Bar and somewhat obstructs its beautiful sunset view. I don’t know about you, but I could sit on those barstools every day of the week. Oh, and please know that no trees were removed in order to plant these new palms. Several trees in front of Joe’s Rum Hut had to be cut after the storms in order to remove the boats that crashed into the building.
For those of you who need your Cruz Bay beach daily fix, please check out this quick video we took yesterday. Enjoy!
I thought they weren’t allowed to do that….weren’t some planted and then removed for not being “native” or was that only because it was NPS area? Looks so beautiful with them there.
That’s just within the National Park.
My dad and I will go check these out this morning!
Looks good! When did they put the dinghy dock in beyond the Beach Bar?
I think it belong to Cruz Bay Water Sports.
Last Spring the repair was started:
Agree with you about the one in front of the Beach Bar. Someone wasn’t thinking ahead.
I think the trees are pretty awesome! 🙂
Looks awesome! Thanks for sharing. I will be on island next week and can’t wait to check it out!
Too many picnic tables ….
Of course Joe DeCourcy planted a low, wide, view-blocking palm tree directly in front of The Beach Bar’s view and in the middle of their already tiny beach seating area. DeCourcy owns Joe’s Rum Hut – The Beach Bar’s only competitor. Notice that Rum Hut has been empty since its Miami Vice debut? That’s because Rum Hut and DeCourcy have been blacklisted by the local community. Regarding the trees that, “had to be cut after the storms in order to remove the boats that crashed”. Please. DeCourcy has been fighting DPNR for years to remove those trees because they blocked his view from Rum Hut and Vista Mare. The storms were a convenient excuse. There are videos online. DPNR is onto his games. I’ve said it before and will say it again. The only thing that will stop someone like him is public awareness. Talk about it, STJ. So many of us have stories to tell and he can’t sue everyone.