Who’s on the Water? Boat Charters During the Off Season

Good Morning Everyone! We have seasonally published a report in regards to restaurant closures during the peak months of hurricane season for the past few years. But, a question that I see popping up all over the place is in regards to boat charters during the off season.

During this time of year, a lot of the boat owners on St. John relocate and/or haul out their vessels for the off season months. There are a few reasons for this…For starters, some boat insurance actually requires that the vessel be outside of a certain “hurricane zone” during the peak times of year. Many boat owners will plan to haul out this time of year for scheduled maintenance or to simply take a vacation with the peace of mind that their boat is safe and strapped down in the event of a storm. This is all great for the safety of some of our favorite charter boats, but it leaves folks who are vacationing this time of year with slim pickins when it comes to going for a play day on the water during the off season months. So, I thought it might be time to start publishing a list of boats that are in the water and available for charter from August to November!

Just yesterday, Teddy received two inquiries about a sailing trip for this week, which is great! However, Asante, and many of our other boat friends, are out of the water until November and safely tucked away from potential weather. Luckily, I had already started this list and we were able to refer our potential guests to a few possible options so that they could get out on the water while they are here.

Although, some of our favorite stops on the water are closed for the off season (Pizza Pi, Lime Out, Lovango Resort + Beach Club), Maho Crossroads and Bikini’s on the Beach at Honeymoon are still open for food and beverage business! Additionally, the fall is a GREAT time to be out on the water! If you have clear skies, the water can be as still as glass, which makes for a super fun ride on a power boat! As always, your captain will know best in regards to great snorkel and beach stops and weather guidance. So, if you are visiting this fall, take a look at the list below and give some calls around to see who you can spend a day with on the water:

Boat charters based on St. John:

Flyaway Charters

Island Roots

Sunshine Daydream Boat Charters

Seahorse

Palm Tree Charters

Ocean Runner

Low Key Watersports

Calypso VI

Salty Dog Say Sails

St. John Charters – Southern Hospitality & So Ho II

Wet Woody’s – will be back in the water in September

Here are a few St. Thomas based boating options that will do pick ups on St. John:

Beach Charters VI

Virgin Islands Day Sailing

Virgin Islands Boat Rental

Tropical Adventure Boat Charter

Tipsea Tours

Disclaimer: This list is a work in progress! It is the first time I have compiled this particular list and there are likely some companies I have missed. If you are a boat charter operator on St. John or St. Thomas and you are in the water through hurricane season but your company is not listed below, please shoot me a message. For those of you looking for an excursion this fall, please check back here as the list will be updated as more companies notify me of off season availability.