Real Estate Spotlight: Great Rental Opportunity in Chocolate Hole

Hello everyone, and happy Monday! Who is interested in a little real estate today? There is a great opportunity available in Chocolate Hole, and it would make for an amazing investment. Check it out!

This home is located less than ten minutes from Cruz Bay in a quiet neighborhood in sought-after Chocolate Hole. This is a lovely two-dwelling home that features four bedrooms and four bathrooms. Let’s start with the cottage. It has two bedrooms with a fully equipped kitchen, lots of storage areas and spacious patios. There is a cute pool that is shaped like a whale and nearby stairs that lead you to the third and fourth bedrooms.

The second building features a grand patio that leads to the entrance of two identical bedrooms. Each of the bedrooms feature kitchenettes and en-suite bathrooms that open up to a generously-sized back patio.

This home has breathtaking views of St. Thomas and over to Ditliff Point on the south. You can even see all the way out to St. Croix on a clear day!

Lastly the home has a large parking area and even a covered garage area. There is plenty of room on this property to add a larger pool or additional decking. The home has a new main roof and new decking tile throughout the second dwelling. This home is a must see!

This property is currently listed with 340 Real Estate for $1.89 million. Would you like additional information? Take a look at the full listing and contact Jennifer Doran today about making your dreams of owning a home on St. John a reality!