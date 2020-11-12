Where Am I?

Good Morning! I thought maybe you could use a little breather from the real world today. Take a break with one of my favorite views on St. John. I can never get over the wide array of Caribbean blue hues in this area!

This view from the these well-known ruins is just the first stop on a fun day of St. John exploration in the area. The nearby parking area offers access to trails and beaches as well. A notorious snorkeling spot is just a short, flat hike from this area and the ruins of two great houses lie just beyond it.

Where am !?