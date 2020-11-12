Good Morning! I thought maybe you could use a little breather from the real world today. Take a break with one of my favorite views on St. John. I can never get over the wide array of Caribbean blue hues in this area!
This view from the these well-known ruins is just the first stop on a fun day of St. John exploration in the area. The nearby parking area offers access to trails and beaches as well. A notorious snorkeling spot is just a short, flat hike from this area and the ruins of two great houses lie just beyond it.
Where am !?
22 thoughts on “Where Am I?”
Leinster Bay
Perhaps it’s Leinster Bay on the way to Waterlemon Cay.
Annaberg ruins above Leinster Bay on the way to Waterlemon Cay.
Watermelon Bay?
Annaberg headed toward Waterlemon bay
Annenberg is my guess. Sure looks delicious!
Annaberg ruins
Above Leinster Bay?
Annaberg ruins, if you are there snorkel Waterlemon and look for the starfish.
Overlooking Leinster Bay, probably from Annaberg Ruins.
Annaberg
Peace Hill!
Murphy House Estate ruins?
Brown Bay?
Annaberg
WATER LEMON
Peace Hill
Annaberg
Annaberg overlooking Mary creek and Jost.
Annaberg overlook and Peace Hill are our favorites.
Cinnamon ? Will be on the Rock 11/21 -12/01.
YOU HAVE BEEN WARNED!!
Annaberg overlook (which is one of the most beautiful views in the VI).