Where Am I?

Where Am I?

Good Morning!  I thought maybe you could use a little breather from the real world today.  Take a break with one of my favorite views on St. John.  I can never get over the wide array of Caribbean blue hues in this area!

Where Am I? 1

 

This view from the these well-known ruins is just the first stop on a fun day of St. John exploration in the area.  The nearby parking area offers access to trails and beaches as well.  A notorious snorkeling spot is just a short, flat hike from this area and the ruins of two great houses lie just beyond it.

Where am !?

22 thoughts on “Where Am I?”

Leave a Comment