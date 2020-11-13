Let the Bidding Begin!

The Friends of the Virgin Islands National Park launch the bidding today for their Villa and Arts for the Park online auction. Starting NOW, until the 27th, you can bid on a stay in paradise or the opportunity to bring a piece of St. John art into your home.

Last month, we updated you on the details concerning this upcoming auction for a great cause. Today, at 9AM EST, the bidding begins and I do hope that you will try your hand at a well deserved vacation.

Sitting in a villa on St. John or St. Thomas and gazing out across the picture perfect views is reward enough in itself. But how much more gratifying would it be if you also knew that the payment for your stay saved a sea turtle? Or cleared a trail? Or planted a native species?

If a vacation isn’t in the cards for this year, you can still support the preservation of the park AND bring a piece of St. John into your home. Many local artists have generously contributed to this auction with photography, trinket boxes, ceramics and paintings.

To find out more and place your bids, register here. Registration is super easy (it takes under five minutes) and you are not obligated to purchase anything or enter payment information in order to shop around and view the available items. You can sort the auction catalog by villa location or artist name. Or, just peruse the 59 available items to see what peaks your interest.

If you have already registered, make sure to hop online this morning to start the bidding wars! The early pelican catches the big fish 🙂

So, register today to bid on a vacation or some art and support the preservation of paradise. The auction concludes on November 27. Good luck everyone!