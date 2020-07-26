USVI Travel Screening Update

The US Virgin Islands launched an online travel portal in an effort to increase the safety of residents and visitors, and to clarify the screening process for travelers. This portal will allow travelers to upload their COVID-19 test results to expedite the screening process at the airport, and to increase the efficiency of the policy.
Effective July 24, 2020:
- Any traveler aged 15 and older whose home state (state of residence) has a Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) positivity rate greater than 10 percent will be required to produce a negative COVID-19 antigen (molecular/PCR/rapid) test result received within five days prior to travel to the U.S. Virgin Islands OR a positive COVID-19 antibody test result received within four months prior to travel to the territory. Currently, residents of Puerto Rico are also subject to this requirement.
- COVID-19 test results are also required from travelers aged 15 and older who have spent more than seven days in and are traveling from a state with a positivity rate greater than 10 percent.
- COVID-19 test are recommended, but not required for travelers aged 15 and older whose home states have positivity rates greater than 7.5 percent. This is to ensure travelers are prepared for possible “spikes” in rates while preparing for travel.
- COVID-19 test result are not required from travelers transiting impacted states en route to the USVI.
- Positivity rates are according to data and analysis from John Hopkins University. Click here for more information.
- Travelers unable to produce the required tests will be subject to a quarantine for 14 days, or until they are able to receive the required test result while in the territory.
- All arriving passengers MUST wear a facial covering upon disembarkation in accordance with USVI guidelines.
- Upon arrival into a U.S. Virgin Islands port travelers will be subject to certain COVID-19 screening procedures outlined below. By reading this Travel Advisory, all travelers by embarkation of an arriving aircraft or vessel grant their consent to this procedures.
- Upon aircraft or vessel arrival, a representative will advise passengers about the screening procedures.
- Upon exiting the aircraft or vessel, ALL passengers will be escorted to the Virgin Islands Port Authority temperature checkpoint and will be required to complete a COVID-19 Travel Screening Tool. This information should have been submitted previously through the USVI Travel Screening Portal. Passengers will be required to present the travel certification code (digital or printed) to the screening agent.
- At this checkpoint, ALL passengers will have their temperatures taken.
- If the passenger has a temperature reading below 100.4 F and answers “NO’ to all questions on the COVID-19 Traveler Screening Tool, the passenger will be free to leave.
- If the passenger screens above 100.4 F, the passenger will be escorted by the Virgin Islands department of Health (VIDOH) and/or the Virgin Islands National Guard (VING) for purposes of quarantine and a second temperature screening, due to possible atmospheric temperature effects on body temperature.
- After a 10-minute break, VIDOH/VING personnel will retake the passenger’s temperature.
- If the passenger’s temperature is below 100.4 F or above and/or the passenger has answered “YES” to any of the questions, the following steps will be taken:
- If the passenger is a visitor, the passenger will be required to go directly to their accommodations provider and will be required to self-quarantine while awaiting COVID-19 testing by the VIDOH Epidemiology Team within the next 24 hours.
- If the arriving passenger is a resident, the passenger will be required to head directly to their residence or place of abode and self-quarantine until an appointment for COVID-19 testing is arranged by the VIDOH Epidemiology Team the following day.
2 thoughts on “USVI Travel Screening Update”
“If the passenger has a temperature reading below 100.4 F and answers “NO’ to all questions on the COVID-19 Traveler Screening Tool, the passenger will be free to leave.”
“If the passenger screens above 100.4 F, ….”.
My question –
What if the passenger has exactly a 100.4 F temperature?
Thanks for the succinct information! We have our negative test results, but weren’t sure how they’d be checked.