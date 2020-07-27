Keeping our doors open for “safe tourism”

According to Governor Bryan, the regulations we have put into place regarding our efforts to minimize the spread of COVID-19 continue to appear to be working, as our active number of cases in the territory has decreased from last week. There are currently five active cases on St. John at this time, and no new cases this week.

The Governor assured our local residents that he is listening to their comments and concerns about tourism, and said that our governmental agencies are working as hard as possible to ensure that we have the resources needed to protect all of our entry points in an effort to keep our residents and guests as safe as possible. We have requested additional testing supplies – especially for St. John – and recently added four testing machines that produce same-day results in the territory.

As we announced yesterday, the US Virgin Islands took a new step in furtherance of our COVID-19 efforts. This marks the beginning of our multi-tiered plan to make the screening process easier and more efficient for travelers. Additionally, a hybrid mobile app is being developed and is anticipated to be released soon. Those who are traveling to the territory from the states – particularly those considered ‘hot spots’ – can complete their travel health screenings here.

The governor emphasized that there is no playbook to this pandemic; we do not know if we are in the beginning, the middle, or the end, and we must draw up these plays as they are running. The input and cooperation of the residents and guests will determine our level of success.

“We are just trying to keep open. The end is nowhere in sight so we have to learn how to live with this virus. We are going to try to keep our doors open for safe tourism.”