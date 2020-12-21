Updated Ferry Schedule – 12-21-2020

Good Morning and a Happy Monday to you all! I have a brief update about the ferry schedules for your holiday travels this morning!

The main passenger ferry is (finally!) going back to semi-normal hours as of today, December 21. Schedule is as follows:

Take note that there is no Cruz Bay departure at 8PM and no Red Hook departure at 7PM. Additionally, for those of you with later flights, the last ferry departs Red Hook at 9:30PM. This is the daily schedule as of today with the only weekend exempt time being the 5:30 AM departure from Red Hook. Don’t forget, you can now skip the line at the ticket counter by booking your ferry tickets online. We published an article on this new service last month if you want to read up on the details!

The Inter Islands Boat Services ferry between Cruz Bay and Crown Bay have resumed their regular schedule with two departures daily from Cruz Bay and the same from Crown Bay. Reservations are HIGHLY recommended for these due to COVID-19 regulations and limited capacity. You can call to book, or simply reserve your seats on their website!

If you book online for either option, don’t forget your luggage tickets!

As far as the car barge goes, everything seems to be running efficiently even with the increase of holiday traffic. Love City Car Ferries released the following holiday schedule this weekend and reported the Grand Vic and the Captain Vic are both running.

The Big Red Barge (Todd G.) is also operating regularly and has the following schedule posted on their website:

You can purchase tickets in advance and round trip for either company, but I would recommend buying a one way, in person ticket. Both companies will also have to accommodate drive up customers in addition to their online bookings and are expecting a high volume of traffic over the holidays so you may not get the desired time anyway. The one way tickets will offer additional flexibility with your return trip. If you buy a round trip ticket with Love City, you have to return on one of their vessels. If you buy a one way, you can return with either company.

Another gentle reminder that there is a universal mask mandate in the territory. They are required in ALL public spaces, including public transportation (Beaches and trails excepted). Last week Governor Bryan announced the ability of law enforcement officers to ticket individuals who are non-compliant. So mask up before you board and enjoy the view and the Vitamin D!

That’s all for this morning. Check back this afternoon for the weekly update from the Government House and later this week for some Love City, feel good stuff 🙂

We look forward to seeing everyone who is making it to St. John for their holiday celebrations wish you safe travels and Happy Holidays!