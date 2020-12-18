More Shade Soon Come at Maho!

Hi all, it’s Jenn again! Happy Friday! Hillary celebrated her birthday yesterday, so I’m here, yet again, to share some news with all of you!

For those of you who’ve read this website over the years, you know how much I love Maho Bay. And chances are, it’s a favorite beach of many of you too. Well I’m excited to tall you all that Maho is getting more shade! Such great news!

Numerous seagrape trees were planted along the shoreline a few months ago in an effort to replace native trees that were uprooted during the 2017 storms. These trees also help control erosion, and of course they provide some much needed shade on the beach too. This project was made possible by Friends of Virgin Islands National Park, a very important nonprofit organization that supports the National Park here on St. John.

Native trees have also been planted over at Hawksnest and Trunk Bay too. Great news!

We reached out to Todd Sampsell, president of Friends of the Virgin Islands National Park, and here is what he had to say:

“The plantings at Maho (and Hawksnest and Trunk) are an ongoing Friends effort to help replace native tree species that were lost in Irma/Maria,” Todd said. “These trees will root and help secure the beaches from further erosion from storm surge and rising ocean levels.”

“This is part of our larger focus on native plant restoration for St. John that also includes propagating native trees and fruit trees for giveaways around EarthDay, invasive species management and propagation and planting of federally listed species found on St. John,” Todd continued. “Of course we also try to tie in education efforts for kids and adults.”

A win-win all around!

And in case you are wondering, the trees are fenced off so the deer and donkey don’t munch on them. 🙂

Side note: I came across a very pregnant donkey while walking along Leinster Bay yesterday… Baby donkey soon come!

That’s all I have for you today, folks. I hope you all have a wonderful weekend! And if you are lucky enough to be visiting the island soon, take an island tour with me! Covid precautions are in place, of course! You can learn more on my website at www.explorestj.com

Thanks all! -Jenn