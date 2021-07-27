The Restaurant Report- Fall 2021 Seasonal Closures

Good Morning everyone! Wow, have I missed updating you over the past little bit…A HUGE thanks to Jenn for taking the reigns while I took some time off to get Asante safely to Grenada for hurricane season 🙂 I have plenty to mention to you about that amazing journey in future posts, but, for now, the long awaited seasonal closure “Restaurant Report!”

MANY of you have sent messages about off season restaurant closures and, I’ll admit, I have been trying to get it together! This update comes a little later this year as the busy season is apparently the season that keeps on giving. When I started compiling this list over a month ago, many places were still undecided as to what their plans would be for the upcoming “off season.” I’ve included as many as I could based on the response of the restaurants. But if you don’t see your favorite spots listed below, feel free to ask and I’ll do my best to get you answers! And, if the off season closure or hours below is listed as undecided, it is always a good idea to call ahead once you know your dates of travel.

18/64 the Restaurant : Closed August 27-October 5

: Closed August 27-October 5 Aqua Bistro : Open Tuesday-Saturday for take out- 3PM-8PM

: Open Tuesday-Saturday for take out- 3PM-8PM Banana Deck: Closed August 23 until TBD

Closed August 23 until TBD Beach Bar : Closed for maintenance and repairs September 6-12 – Otherwise open seven days a week 11AM-11PM

: Closed for maintenance and repairs September 6-12 – Otherwise open seven days a week 11AM-11PM Bikinis on the Beach at Honeymoon : Open Daily

: Open Daily Columbo’s Smoothies: Open Tuesday-Saturday 8AM-4PM

Café Roma : Closed September 8-October 8, Otherwise open for dinner Sunday-Friday (Closed Saturdays)

: Closed September 8-October 8, Otherwise open for dinner Sunday-Friday (Closed Saturdays) Cruz Bay Landing : Open for breakfast, lunch and dinner- Seven days a week

: Open for breakfast, lunch and dinner- Seven days a week CoCo Jim’s Cafe : Closing TBD – Open 10AM-7PM seven days

: Closing TBD – Open 10AM-7PM seven days Dave and Jerry’s Island Steakhouse: Closed September 8-October 8, Otherwise open for happy hour and dinner Thursday-Tuesday (Closed Wednesdays)

Drifters Tiki Bar: Monday-Saturday 3PM-11PM, Sunday 4PM-11PM

Monday-Saturday 3PM-11PM, Sunday 4PM-11PM Dr!nk St. John : Closing September 6 – Otherwise open 4PM-11PM

: Closing September 6 – Otherwise open 4PM-11PM Extra Virgin Bistro : Closed August 21-October 15

: Closed August 21-October 15 Greengo’s Caribbean Cantina St. John : Open seven days a week 11AM-8PM

: Open seven days a week 11AM-8PM Heading East: Open Monday-Saturday 10AM-11PM, Sunday 10AM-8PM

Open Monday-Saturday 10AM-11PM, Sunday 10AM-8PM High Tide Bar and Grill : And I quote “Open 365 days unless the Governor or Mother Nature shuts us down” 🙂

: And I quote “Open 365 days unless the Governor or Mother Nature shuts us down” 🙂 Irie Pops : Closed September 1-October 11

: Closed September 1-October 11 Island Breeze: Closed Mondays- Tuesday-Sunday 10AM until later 🙂

Joe’s Rum Hut : Closed the month of September – Daily schedule TBD

: Closed the month of September – Daily schedule TBD Kati Ligo -Island Cork : Closed August 31-October 11 – Otherwise open Monday-Saturday (Closed Sundays)

: Closed August 31-October 11 – Otherwise open Monday-Saturday (Closed Sundays) La Tapa: Closed until November 1- Exciting updates about a new location- “Soon Come!”

Closed until November 1- Exciting updates about a new location- “Soon Come!” Lime Inn : Closing August 21 for the fall

: Closing August 21 for the fall Lime Out : Closing August 22 for the fall

: Closing August 22 for the fall Little Olive Food Truck : Open Wednesday-Friday and occasionally on Tuesday – 11AM-4PM

: Open Wednesday-Friday and occasionally on Tuesday – 11AM-4PM Longboard : Closed at the beginning of October for a week or two for maintenance – Otherwise open seven days a week for happy hour and dinner

: Closed at the beginning of October for a week or two for maintenance – Otherwise open seven days a week for happy hour and dinner Love City Cafe : Closed the month of August for renovations – 7AM-3PM five days a week (Closed Wednesdays and Sundays)

: Closed the month of August for renovations – 7AM-3PM five days a week (Closed Wednesdays and Sundays) Lovango Resort +Beach Club: Currently closed- Will re-open with expansions on December 15!

Currently closed- Will re-open with expansions on December 15! Lovango Rum Bar: Seasonal closure TBD- Open Tuesday-Saturday for happy hour and dinner. (Closed Sunday & Monday)

Maho Crossroads : Open seven days 10AM-5PM (Food served 11-4)

: Open seven days 10AM-5PM (Food served 11-4) Margarita Phil’s : No update provided

: No update provided Mid Way Hot Spot : Open seven days – 7 AM-8PM

: Open seven days – 7 AM-8PM Miss Lucy’s : Closed August 14-mid November – Otherwise hours vary so call ahead

: Closed August 14-mid November – Otherwise hours vary so call ahead Morgan’s Mango : Open nightly 5PM-10PM

: Open nightly 5PM-10PM North Shore Deli : Closing TBD – Open seven days for breakfast and lunch

: Closing TBD – Open seven days for breakfast and lunch Ocean 362: Closed August 31-Mid October – Open Wednesday-Monday for happy hour and dinner

Our Market Smoothies : Open Monday-Saturday 8AM-7PM

: Open Monday-Saturday 8AM-7PM P and P’s by the Sea : Hours vary

: Hours vary Pizza Pi (located in Christmas Cove): Closed August 8 through mid-November

(located in Christmas Cove): Closed August 8 through mid-November Pizzabar in Paradise : Undecided on closing this season- Hours are Monday 4PM-8PM, Tuesday-Saturday 4PM-9PM, Closed Saturday & Sunday

: Undecided on closing this season- Hours are Monday 4PM-8PM, Tuesday-Saturday 4PM-9PM, Closed Saturday & Sunday Pop Up Nights with Vinny: Closed August 12-September 12 – Otherwise by appointment only

Closed August 12-September 12 – Otherwise by appointment only Quiet Mon Pub : Closing beginning of September for a month

: Closing beginning of September for a month Rhumb Lines : Closing TBD – Currently open Thursday-Monday 4:30-9

: Closing TBD – Currently open Thursday-Monday 4:30-9 Salty Mongoose : Open Friday-Wednesday Noon-11PM (Closed Thursdays)

: Open Friday-Wednesday Noon-11PM (Closed Thursdays) Shaibu’s Gourmet Grab & Go: Closed August 30-October 5, Otherwise open Monday-Friday 9AM-3PM

Closed August 30-October 5, Otherwise open Monday-Friday 9AM-3PM Shaibu’s Garden Oasis: Closed August 30-October 5, Otherwise open Tuesday-Sunday 5:30PM-9PM

Closed August 30-October 5, Otherwise open Tuesday-Sunday 5:30PM-9PM Shambles : Open Tuesday-Sunday noon-8PM

: Open Tuesday-Sunday noon-8PM Skinny Legs: Closed August 7 for the fall and reopening on Halloween – Otherwise open Tuesday-Sunday (closed Mondays).

St. John Provisions : Closed Labor Day-Columbus Day- Current hours are Monday-Friday 6AM-1PM (Closed Weekends)

: Closed Labor Day-Columbus Day- Current hours are Monday-Friday 6AM-1PM (Closed Weekends) Tap & Still St. John : Open seven days 11AM-11PM

: Open seven days 11AM-11PM The Sun Dog Café: Will close for two weeks of maintenance, Dates TBD

Will close for two weeks of maintenance, Dates TBD The Tap Room : Open Wednesday-Monday for lunch and dinner (Closed Tuesdays)

: Open Wednesday-Monday for lunch and dinner (Closed Tuesdays) The Terrace : Closed July 28 through mid-September, Otherwise open Tuesday-Saturday for happy hour and dinner

: Closed July 28 through mid-September, Otherwise open Tuesday-Saturday for happy hour and dinner Woody’s : Closing in September for two weeks max. Dates TBD

: Closing in September for two weeks max. Dates TBD Windmill Bar: Open seven days a week from 11AM-8PM

Open seven days a week from 11AM-8PM ZoZo’s at Caneel Bay: Closed July 17-December 15

For those of you who have traveled to St. John during the late summer and early fall months in the past, please know that this year is a different kind of beast. It is projected to remain busy during these typically slower months. So, please plan ahead, make reservations for dining and remember that everyone is short staffed! Especially during these typical “vacation” months for staffers on island. Expect limited hours and seatings…But also expect great food and drinks, amazing company and a very, very, very good time while visiting us this fall 🙂