Real Estate Spotlight: Pool, Views & Walking Distance to Coral Bay Shops & Restaurants

Today we’re talking real estate. As many of you likely know, there are lots of properties for sale around the island. But there aren’t too many within walking distance to some of the island’s best shops, restaurants and even a market. But one is. Today we’d like to introduce you to Seabiscuit…



Seabiscuit is a solid three bedroom, 3.5 bath home located above the Isola Shoppes in Coral Bay. This masonry villa has a covered wrap-around deck that will allow you to enjoy the beautiful views of Coral Bay harbor while enjoying its gentle breezes. Isola Shoppes, just a quick walk down the road, is the home to Jolly Dog and Zemi Island Designs – two great spots for shopping – as well as Salty Mongoose Pizza and Spa La La. And just a quick walk next door is Dolphin Market, Aqua Bistro and Delyvonne Breakfast Bistro.

Seabiscuit’s main living area features a large great room with custom mahogany doors that lead you to a kitchen, dining space, living room and half bath. The home features an internal staircase – somewhat of a rarity on the island – that leads to two bedrooms with en-suite baths. The third bedroom is accessed from an exterior area, just past the beautiful stone shower.

Seabiscuit also features a nicely sized pool that is surrounded by a large deck, providing a great space to relax and unwind.

This home has so many great features. Want to see more? Please check out this video provided by 340 Real Estate Co.:

Looks great, doesn’t it? Seabiscuit is priced to sell at $1.295 million.Take a look at the full listing for more details or contact Agent Tammy Donnelly today to schedule a showing.