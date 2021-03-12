The Inside Scoop on Kenny Chesney’s “Knowing You” Video

Good Morning! Kenny Chesney released his “Knowing You” music video today and I wanted to share a bit about the people, and the boat, involved in this video….The following is a sneak peek into a more in depth, upcoming interview with the video cast and sailing crew aboard the featured vessel, Kai.

Last summer, my boyfriend Teddy and I were invited to sail north from Puerto Rico to Connecticut on the amazingly beautiful sailing vessel, Kai. Captain Justin Smith and First Mate Sarah Ford are long time friends of Teddy’s and had extended to him their need for company, and experienced sailors, to assist on this 1500 nautical mile voyage in July.

In the early months of the pandemic and with a desperation to see my family, we discussed it and I agreed to also come along (Although I AM NOT an experienced sailor. Ha!). So, we sailed Teddy’s boat Asante to Puerto Rico in early July to meet up with Kai and her crew and make ready for the 8-12 day off-shore voyage. It was one of the most nerve wracking, and best, decisions I have ever made. The sail north was fair winds and beautiful seas filled with dolphins and whales, sunrises and sunsets, and millions of memories.

After four months in a marina in Connecticut and a boatyard in Gloucester, the beautiful sailboat with a brand new paint job made its way back to the territory on a grueling, into the wind journey through the outer bands of Hurricane Eta. But they pushed on, knowing they had a schedule to keep. Just before the crew left the states, they received a call that Kenny would be shooting his next music video on St. Croix mid-November. And he was looking for a sailboat.

The video was partially shot in Gloucester. Coincidental, because Kai had been in the boatyard getting an incredible facelift in that same little quaint New England fishing town during the month of September.

The other half of the video was shot in St. Croix, much of it aboard Kai with a co-star that is a long time resident of St. John. And, a beautiful face that you may recognize if you have frequented some dining establishments in Love City.

For now, I’ll leave you to viewing this latest release from a guy who sings tales about this little rock that we call home and donated millions of dollars and man hours to the response and recovery of St. John after Irma. But, next week, I’ll be doing a sit down with the cast and crew from the video on Sailing Vessel Kai. So, enjoy the video and check back in about a week for some insider sneak peeks about the boat and working with Kenny!