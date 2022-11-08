St. John Scoops’ Coffee Shop is OPEN!

Good Morning World! Wow…It has been a rainy week on St. John! A VERY wet Saturday followed by a semi-drizzly Sunday has this island so green and incredible right now! And yesterday we were able to enjoy it with a beautifully sunny (for the most part) Monday. But this rainy weather brings with it chilly temps in the 70’s (tee-hee). And what better way to warm up than with a deliciously warm coffee drink? Oh, and it’s National Cappuccino Day. So, I thought today might be the perfect time to introduce you all to the newest addition at Mongoose Junction…

That’s right! Everyone’s favorite St. John ice cream stop has expanded their operations to include a full-service coffee shop! When St. John Scoops re-opened this summer in their new location, I mentioned that the old ice cream window would be re-purposed into a coffee shop. And, last month, St. John Scoops opened the window to add delicious hot coffee, cold brew, cappuccino, latte, chai, horchata and macha to the sweet treats empire that the owner, Colette Rethage, has built on the cornerstone of Mongoose Junction.

Some of you may remember I Scream!, Colette’s first soft serve ice cream and coffee shop on St. John in the early 2000’s. It was located in Wharfside Village and here she eventually took over the coffee menu from a little place called Every T’ing. This long ago happening was the inspiration for the new coffee bar, and some of the items from that menu are still available today!

In addition to the current offerings from the new Scoops coffee window, Colette told me that they will be adding frozen frappes, bush tea and bubble tea to the drink menu soon. And, eventually, they will offer some soothing to the spirit grab and go food items such as johnny cakes and pate. Oh, and they have the BEST ice for all of their chilled beverages…Nugget ice!

As mentioned in the previous article about these awesome little sweet treat stop, the original Scoops expanded to offer more variety in the space next to the old ice cream window. And the ice cream window is now the coffee shop. There is plenty of parking at Mongoose for your grab and go coffee needs or simply stopping in for few “scoops.” The coffee shop is open from 7AM-2PM daily and the homemade ice cream and sweet treat shop is open from 11AM-9PM daily. So, stop in and warm up, or cool off, at the new and improved St. John Scoops the next time you are visiting!