Take a Walk Through Josephine’s Coral Bay Organic Gardens

This week, I was in need of some fresh greens. And, rather than make my usual run to Starfish for a bag of Josephine’s locally grown freshies, I rang up a friend and we headed out a for a Coral Bay field trip to her gardens. I’m a little embarrassed to say that, although I always buy what I can of hers from the markets in town, I have never actually been to the gardens! And, man, was I impressed. It made for a lovely afternoon excursion AND I got an array of locally sourced produce. Win, win!

Let me start by saying, get there early. By the time we arrived at around 2PM, quite a bit of what was on the daily list of offerings was gone. But, that’s totally ok because if I’ve learned anything about grocery shopping on St. John over the past decade it’s “never go to the store with a plan.” 🙂

Josephine’s Gardens are super easy to get to! Just take a right at Love City Mini Mart in Coral Bay and it’s just a little ways up the road on the left. We pulled into the discreetly marked parking lot and made our way into the “produce area” to find a cheery Josephine behind the counter. We chatted for a bit and then she urged us to take a walk through the produce gardens in the back. (My companion for that afternoon is a very regular customer!)

We wandered down the dirt path behind the counter and my friend asked me if I was ready to be transported to Polynesia…Yup. I sure was.

We were joined by two excited, blonde and well-informed youngsters, both under the age of ten, who immediately started running circles around us and pointing out plants. Along the way, holding up a leaf of basil or mustard greens for us to taste right out of the ground. All was delicious and the company added to the light hearted nature of the afternoon.

As we walked through the beautiful expanse of land, I paused here and there to take some photos of a few select items that my untrained eye could recognize….

We ended the afternoon perusing the landscaping and potted plants as my friend decided Teddy and I needed a housewarming plant for our new place. I have a very NOT green thumb, so we settled on a beautiful dessert rose and found out at check out that it is grafted. Meaning, we should be seeing multiple different color blooms in the future!

It took me far longer to select my produce than it did my houseplant however. But, I ended up with a healthy stash of arugula, okra, eggplant, basil, jalapenos and a lovely Tumerveda blend to add to my smoothies and spice cabinet. All produced locally. Right here on St. John.

The next time you are visiting, swing by Josephine’s to grab your greens, herbs and veggies for the week. It’s a lovely way to pass some time and secure some locally grown goodness! Their hours are Monday-Friday 8AM-5PM, Saturday 8AM-3PM and they are closed on Sundays.