Stunning Video of Scenic St. John

Hello! I received this video via email yesterday and I wanted to share it with all of you. More Than Just Parks captures the stunning scenery and wildlife of St. John with fresh perspectives…All in a dynamic time lapse format. More Than Just Parks is an organization founded by brothers Will and Jim Pattiz that is dedicated to the conservation, preservation and enjoyment of public lands. Their end goal? To get you inspired to go out and explore your National Parks responsibly!

This film, Virgin Islands 8K, is a spot on capture of the natural wonder of one of the most beautiful parks in the world: The Virgin Islands National Park.

For the filming of this three minute video, the brothers spent two weeks on St. John hiking every trail in the park and swimming in as many beautiful bays as they could squeeze in. Sounds like a dream job, right???

The VI 8K video was released just 22 hours ago on YouTube and represents the park in its current, glorious status. It features Trunk, Honeymoon, Maho, Cinnamon, Lameshur, Reef Bay (trail, ruins and sugar mill), Annaberg, Ram Head, Caneel Hill Trail, Margaret Hill, Catherineberg Ruins, Salomon, Francis and so much more. Take three minutes to check it out. Can you guess where they are in each capture?

If you liked this video, check out some of their others from this award winning film series!