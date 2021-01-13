COVID Update: Vaccination and International Travel Testing Questions Answered

Good Morning! I have a seen A LOT of comments coming through in regards to two specific questions. And, at the risk of being redundant with these COVID-19 posts, I wanted to address those two questions here so you all have access to the information when you need it.

First Question:

Do I need a negative COVID test to travel into the territory if I have been vaccinated?

The answer is yes.

From a New York Times article published this morning:

“Proof of immunization will not be sufficient, because the vaccines have only been shown to prevent serious illness,” said Jason McDonald, a spokesman for the C.D.C. “Vaccinated people may still become infected, in theory, and transmit the virus on a flight.”

In short, the vaccine should prevent you from getting seriously ill, but it may not prevent you from carrying it to others. Hence the encouraged use of masks once you are already vaccinated. The vaccine protects you. The masks protect others around you. The negative COVID-19 test ensures you won’t pass it to others on your flight or in the territory. For more information on where to get a test in the states, contact your local health department or check out this post from November that I published based on my own experiences.

This next query I only heard one time, but it encouraged me to do some research and I’m going to get out ahead of it!

It appears everybody flying back to the United States has to have a negative test result three days before flying. Where do we get tested in the USVI?

Yesterday, the CDC issued an order that will go into effect on January 26, 2021 that ALL travelers entering the US from a foreign country will need to provide a negative COVID-19 test result prior to entering the country. This DOES NOT include travel from the USVI. The document clearly states at the bottom of page three:

Foreign country means anywhere that is not a state, territory or posesession of the United States.

So, you’re good to head home unless your state requires testing for re-entry.

If you need, or want, to test while you are visiting, below are a list of resources where you can do just that!

Additionally, you can call the VI Department of Health (340-776-1519) in order to set up a test with them.

Again, I’m sorry for the influx of COVID information but it seemed like a lot of you were requesting the information. Tomorrow (I promise!) we get back to beaches, boats and a new restaurant offering local cuisine that will soon be opening in Cruz Bay!