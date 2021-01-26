New Business Delivers Dinners to Your Doorstep

Hello everyone, it’s Jenn Manes! I am super excited to tell you all about a new business I just launched here on St. John!

How many times have you wanted a great dinner from a Cruz Bay restaurant, but you didn’t feel like making the drive into town? Perhaps you didn’t want to pay for your entire family to take a taxi, you were too tired after a long day at the beach, or you simply didn’t want to deal with the hassle of finding a parking spot in town. And for those of you who’ve visited the island in recent months, there may have been a time or two when you weren’t able to get a table at your favorite restaurant because of the current Covid restrictions. Well guess what… Your problems have been solved because STJ To Go is now delivering dinners right to your doorstep! Oh and we can deliver locally-made St. John Brewers beers, and even wine and spirits from our other restaurants too!

I don’t know about you, but sometimes I simply do not feel like going out, but I really want take out from The Tap Room, Banana Deck or another great spot here on island. For years I’ve talked with my friends about the need for an Uber Eats-like service here on island. It didn’t exist, so I decided to create it myself!

STJ To Go currently offers dinner delivery from five Cruz Bay restaurants – 18°64, Banana Deck, Cruz Bay Landing, Extra Virgin Bistro and The Tap Room. (We’re adding more soon, so stay tuned!) We deliver seven days a week, and orders can be placed securely online 24 hours a day and up to 14 days in advance. Same-day orders are delivered in under an hour, although most have been delivered in 45 minutes or less! I am super excited about that!

The way it works is simple: Visit www.stjtogo.com and choose the restaurant you’d like to order from. Add items to your cart with easy, one-click ordering. Once your order is complete, you can pay securely online. STJ To Go will take care of the rest! We’ll even text you when your order leaves the restaurant, so you know we’re on our way.

Hot orders arrive hot. Cold orders arrive cold. That’s important to us. We also offer contactless delivery when requested.

And while we jokingly compare ourselves to Uber Eats, we are very different in one major way… Uber Eats charges the restaurants. STJ To Go does not. And will not. Ever. Restaurants have had one heck of a year, and we want to support them.

We are currently delivering between Cruz Bay and Klein Bay, and all of the neighborhoods in between, including the Westin resort. (We plan to expand our delivery area in the near future, so please stay tuned for updates.) But if you happen to be staying in a neighborhood outside of our regular delivery zone before that happens and you want to take advantage of our service, please send me an email at [email protected] and I will do my best to accommodate you.

As I mentioned above, I am super excited to offer this service to those who live here on island and to those of you who are visiting this amazing community. If you have any questions at all, please do not hesitate to contact me.

For more information on STJ To Go, please visit our website at www.stjtogo.com. You can also follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/stjtogo and Instagram at @stjtogo.

Thanks all! I hope you have a wonderful Wednesday!

