Real Estate Spotlight: True Caribbean Charm at Caribyn Odyssea

Good Morning and a happy Thursday to you! Today I would like to share with you a three level masonry home tucked into a quiet corner of Coral Bay with expansive views and outdoor spaces and TONS of Caribbean charm. Caribyn Odyssea has been on the market for a bit and just underwent a $55k price cut. AND, if you’re not currently checking out the Love City housing market, this four bedroom slice of paradise is available for short-term rentals….So, still worth checking out! Let’s take a look….

Caribyn Odyssea is located on the far side of Coral Bay at Calabash Boom. Trust me when I say, the perspective and the breezes in this particular area of St. John are unmatched. Additionally, the location matches quiet privacy and convenience with the charm of surrounding seclusion. And Coral Bay restaurants, beautiful beaches and three markets are all within a short drive.

This expansive, Caribbean villa is perched high on a hill with 180 degree views of the British Virgin Islands, Coral Bay Harbor, St. John’s East End Peninsula and majestic sunrises in the wee hours of the morning. And, you’ll have plenty of space to enjoy this oceanic eye candy with over 2,900 feet of outdoor living area!

The villa lies within a gated entrance on 14,800 square feet of St. John land that you could call your own! The property is lined with colorful Caribbean flora and island palms and speckled with trails for you to explore your luscious landscaping!

The indoor space of Caribyn Odyssea feels quaint and charming despite the gigantic space that you’ll call your own whether its for a week or forever. On the entry level, you will find a beautiful great room with an open floor plan containing a spacious kitchen, large communal living space and dining area. The classic ceramic tiled floors and crisp, exposed beam lofted ceilings stretch throughout the entire space that expands through sliding glass doors to the upper level deck space.

Throughout this home, you will find delicate artistic details such as the seascape mural on the wall above the living space and the palm frond fan blades. Just off the great room is a lovely little office space that doubles as an extra bedroom, a full bath and a guest room that you can close off for privacy or open to enjoy the company and the Caribbean views.

One of the coolest features of this house is the Master Suite which spans the entirety of the lower level and is accessible via an external staircase to the pool deck OR a custom spiral staircase from the great room!

The corridor in the background leads to the en suite bathroom. But, before we get to that, I want to point out the incredible amount of storage space that this hallway contains. It’s comparable to an enclosed walk-in closet. So, you get the space of a walk-in without the pile of laundry on the floor. If you’re anything like me, that’s a bonus LOL!

I also couldn’t imagine needing anything else in the way of an en suite bathroom. There is a shower/bathtub combo inside, his and her sinks AND an outdoor shower complete with a unique way to enjoy your location.

On the third and final level of the home, you’ll find two additional spacious guest rooms with their own shared bathroom. The separation of the rooms on the lower level of Caribyn Odyssea offers a private escape for your visitors…or teenagers 🙂

This beautiful family home is available now to call yours forever…or for a week! Caribyn Odyssea is currently listed at just $1,395,000 million with American Paradise Real Estate. Check out the full listing and contact Hilarie Oliver for details or to schedule a walk through. Don’t miss the opportunity to make this Caribbean home your own. With the recent price drop, it will likely get scooped up quickly!