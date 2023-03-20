St. Patrick’s Day Parade Returns Strong

It was a beautiful, sunny day in Cruz Bay – perfect conditions for the 25th Annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade.



Because I moved here in 2020, this was my first parade – the first official parade in 3 years. It did NOT disappoint. Town was lively with Love City Strong’s Community Pop-Up event in Franklin Powell Park and the “Fete”tival in the tennis court parking lot. It was so fun to start off spring season with a little something for everyone.

On-lookers lined the streets and camped out on the rail to enjoy the parade shenanigans.







The World’s Shortest St. Patrick’s Day Parade started promptly at noon and featured jeeps, trucks, and unique vehicles decorated to the nines with flamboyant displays of green.

















Shop Baby Maizie, my loyal intern at Coral Bay Adventures, made it through the whole parade, but was ready to go by the time we reached the car. She is already planning our float for next March.