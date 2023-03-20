It was a beautiful, sunny day in Cruz Bay – perfect conditions for the 25th Annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade.
Because I moved here in 2020, this was my first parade – the first official parade in 3 years. It did NOT disappoint. Town was lively with Love City Strong’s Community Pop-Up event in Franklin Powell Park and the “Fete”tival in the tennis court parking lot. It was so fun to start off spring season with a little something for everyone.
On-lookers lined the streets and camped out on the rail to enjoy the parade shenanigans.
The World’s Shortest St. Patrick’s Day Parade started promptly at noon and featured jeeps, trucks, and unique vehicles decorated to the nines with flamboyant displays of green.
Shop Baby Maizie, my loyal intern at Coral Bay Adventures, made it through the whole parade, but was ready to go by the time we reached the car. She is already planning our float for next March.
4 thoughts on “St. Patrick’s Day Parade Returns Strong”
Looks like a blast! Sorry we weren’t there. However, as a proud Arkansan, I must point out a small correction…Hot Springs Arkansas has hosted the “world’s shortest St Patrick’s Day parade” for many years. They even run a 0k race. lol.
https://shorteststpats.com/
Look forward to being back next month!
As a proud St Johnian I must point out that our parade is quite a bit less than 98 feet and it started 6 years before the one you are referring to in Arkanas.
In 1985 we had the First Ever, First Annual St Patrick’s Day Parade on St John. Ed Gilroy, Brian Connelly, Jim Swann, John Reilly, my wife Louise were the original organizers.A marching band from St Thomas was the big attraction. My daughter Erin, 8 months old at the time, was the Parade Princess.
And thank you to the proud Arkansan for sticking up for the First Ever 20th Annual World’s Shortest St Patrick’s Day Parade on Bridge Street in beautiful downtown Hot Springs Arkansas.
I helped start that one too!