St. Patrick’s Day Weekend Events

We may be an ocean away from the Emerald Isle, but there are plenty of St. Patrick’s Day celebrations happening on St. John this weekend.

Out in Coral Bay, Salty Mongoose will be hosting a fundraiser for one of our own on Friday evening. To help raise funds for Leslie McKibben’s medical expenses, two volunteers, Sharon Whitley and Heather Brewster, will be shaving their heads for the cause. After the head shaving event, Mother Goat will be playing. This promises to be a great community support event. If you would like to participate and have your head shaved, please send a direct message to Salty Mongoose via social media.

Kenny Floyd and Bagpiper Corey will be playing at The Windmill Bar on Friday from 4-7pm. Following the show, Bagpiper Corey will be making his way to town and will arrive at the Upstairs Bar & Grille around 8pm.

Lime Inn has created a special 5 course dinner menu for Friday night for $135 per person. Every course has a vegan & gluten free option, as well as wine pairing options. Call for reservations, 340-776-6425, or check OpenTable for more information on availability.

Skinny Legs will be hosting their standard Friday evening 6pm trivia, but they are also offering corned beef and cabbage with all the fixings.

The 25th Annual Quiet Mon Pub St. Patrick’s Day Parade will be taking place on Saturday, March 18th at high noon. News of St. John will be covering the event, so please feel free to say hello! I’ll be the one in green.

Hosting an event or attending a party that we missed on the list? Let us know in the comments so we can update. Thanks!