St. John’s Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Club: Empowering Minds and Bodies Through Martial Arts

St. John is known for its vibrant culture and active community. However, one of St. John’s hidden gems comes from the St. John Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu club, unofficially known as the “Love City Stranglers,” where members learn the fundamentals of the sport and self-defense.

Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu (BJJ) is one of the fastest-growing sports in the world. For locals or travelers, the Love City Strangers welcomes individuals from every background, offering a welcoming and inclusive environment where members can train, learn, and grow together. The club began about six years ago under the instruction of Jens Madsen, who earned his brown belt under his coach Eric Dahlberg from Demon MMA in Kent, WA. Jens has been training on and off for approximately 17 years. His knowledge and passion for the sport have contributed to the evolution of the club, where the members train to gain mastery over this dynamic martial art, which emphasizes technique, leverage, and mental fortitude, as well as building characteristic that benefits everyday life.

“BJJ helps increase fitness, enhance the mind, body, awareness and control, and improve mental wellbeing,” Jens said.

In addition to regular classes, the St. John’s Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Club actively participates in national and world competitions, allowing members to showcase their skills and test their abilities against other practitioners. The club’s competitors have consistently achieved impressive results, bringing home medals and trophies and earning recognition for their dedication and hard work.

Earlier this year, a handful of members competed in the PAN Jiu-Jitsu IBJJF Championship. One member, Luke Shimer, brought home the gold medal in the Men’s Masters 2/Middleweight division. Though an incredible achievement, Luke said his success comes from Jens’s instruction.

“My success on the mat, and my attitude off the mat, is largely in part to Jens,” Luke said. “I’ve always said it takes a special person to voluntarily subject themselves to discomfort and having someone impose their presence and will upon you.”

On top of the instruction from Jens, Luke said the support and push he received from his fellow club members helped him earn the gold medal.

“I don’t measure my success in BJJ by the tournament I won, but more so on the friendships I’ve gained, the fact of being part of something larger than my personal world, and who I can help to be just a little bit better in life at whatever they do,” Luke said. “I find great value in not only Jen’s perspective and technique but each of our athletes and what they bring to our practice room. It’s good to have that core group of guys where we help hold each other accountable. I encourage anyone who is looking to push their comfort zone and desire to grow mentally to join our club.”

For those interested in joining the St. John’s Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Club, learning more about the program, or just visiting the island, the club trains every Monday (gi), Wednesday (no-gi), and Friday (gi) at the Gifft Hill Lower Campus, beginning at 5:30 p.m. However, it should be noted that Jens will be off island from July 25 to Oct. That said, the Gifft Hill space will remain open for those wishing to check out the club.