St. John Real Estate: Virgin Grand Estates Home with Sweeping Views

Good Morning! And Happy Wednesday to you all.

I’m here to tell you today about a beautiful four bedroom masonry home with family functionality AND a successful short term rental history!

Located in the quiet Virgin Grand Estates neighborhood with sweeping views of Great Cruz Bay, Seagrass Villa is the perfect home, or home away. This two-story 4600 square foot villa would be great for hosting friends in your St. John hideaway. Two master suites on each level with their own large en suite bathrooms ensure privacy and comfort between beach time and evenings spent by the pool.

The open floor plan on the upper level keeps conversation going throughout meal preparation while the second living room on the lower level allows for a separate space for quiet time for adults or playtime for the kiddos.

Let’s talk about the kitchen- It’s both gorgeous and super functional. A pair of wall ovens, island bar with gas range, dish washer, granite counter tops and beautiful cabinetry make being in the kitchen a pleasure.

Out on either of the two generous western facing decks, you and your family and/or friends can take in the sunset with an island cocktail or soak up some Vitamin D. The outdoor dining area on the pool deck lends itself as a beautiful space for morning coffee or evening BBQ’s.

AND this place has a what I would consider a unicorn on St. John….There’s a pool table in the lower living area!

Want to take a closer look? You can take a virtual tour of Seagrass Villa which is currently listed at $1.999 million. Please contact Tammy Donnelly of 340 Real Estate Co. at [email protected] to find out more about securing your piece of paradise!

Oh, and don’t let me forget. When you buy real estate with 340, a piece of that purchase goes back to a local non-profit. Tammy donates a portion of the proceeds of every sale to the St. John Cancer Fund!