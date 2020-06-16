Island Hopping in the USVI

Just because the BVI are closed for the time being, doesn’t mean you can’t have a great day on the water! The USVI has plenty to offer in the way of views, water sports and food and beverage options. A lot of charter companies have started pushing local day trips in recent years due to continuously rising customs fees and the amount of amazing USVI experiences that have popped up.

This weekend I was lucky enough to go sailing with one of my favorite captains on one of my favorite boats (I’ll get into more detail on that next week!). It was a picture perfect day rounded out with an incredible sunset. Enjoy the views!

We went snorkeling just south of St. Thomas and saw some true underwater beauty. On the back side of these rocks we explored remnants of a ship wreck and a sunken cannon!

After a few hours of floating with friends, we headed over to Water Island for lunch. It’s a great alternative for a boat day now that the BVI is closed until at least September. Dinghy’s is open and the staff was accommodating and excited to be back in business!

After a leisurely afternoon, we headed back towards St. John to soak in the golden hours and a magnificent sunset.

Oh, and I don’t think I’ve introduced you to my other half yet 🙂 This is Chewbacca (Chewy for short). He likes sailing and long walks on the beach. I adopted him from the Animal Care Center 6 years ago and he is everyone’s favorite first mate!

Have a great Tuesday!